California driver captures New Jersey dirt track main event

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Giovanni Scelzi scored the $15,000 win in Sunday's Sprintoberfest main event at Bridgeport Speedway in New Jersey. Scelzi's win was the California driver's fourth on the East Coast this season and eighth overall.

Scelzi was running third on the eighth lap when leaders Cory Eliason and Justin Peck both developed mechanical trouble, handing him the lead. From that point, he had to fend off Kyle Reinhardt for the victory. Lance Dewease made a late-race pass of Devon Borden for third, with Borden and Danny Dietrich in the top five. Ryan Smith finished sixth followed by Davie Franek, Lucas Wolfe, Hanover's Troy Wagaman Jr. and Dominic Melair in the top 10.

Dillsburg's Anthony Macri saw his string of top-five finishes at Bridgeport this season come to an end when he tangled with Borden while racing for third and then spun, collecting Freddie Rahmer and flipping. No drivers were injured.

Preliminary racing: In Sprintoberfest preliminary action over the weekend, fellow California driver Eliason scored the $5,000 win on Saturday. The win was Eliason’s first on the northeastern circuit this year.

Eliason outgunned fellow front-row starter Peck to pick up the big win. Peck finished second, with Scelzi getting third. Macri took fourth, with Reinhardt fifth.

Completing the top 10 were Tyler Ross, Dietrich, Dewease, Paulie Colagiovanni and Smith.

Briggs Danner won 15-lap qualifying races for both the URC winged 360 sprints and the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprints. Jordan Thomas won the other URC qualifier, while Austin Graby was the other USAC East Coast qualifier winner.

Friday action: On Friday, Franek won the nonwinner’s race for the 410 sprints. He was followed by Ross, Jordan Thomas, Smith and Austin Bishop.

The USAC East Coast nonwinner’s race fell to Kenny Miller III, while the URC nonwinner’s race went to Joe Kata III.

CHAMPION RACING OIL CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES standings, presented by Hoseheads.com

after 10/30

Listing; position, car number, driver, points, series wins

1. 39m/11Anthony Macri 1998 22

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 1758 12

3. 19 Brent Marks 1382 10

4. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1247 6

5. 69K Lance Dewease 1080 9

6. 13 Justin Peck 940 4

7. 5w Lucas Wolfe 765

8. 23 Devon Borden 693 2

9. 1 Logan Wagner 636 5

10. 39 Chase Dietz 634 3

11. 44 Dylan Norris 625 2

12. 5 Dylan Cisney 507 1

13. 67 Justin Whittall 491 1

14. 45 Jeff Halligan 474 2

15. 18 Giovanni Scelzi 454 4

16. 55 Mike Wagner 412

17. 6/10x Ryan smith 371

18. 12 Blane Heimbach 355 2

19. 11 T J Stutts 353

20. 19/39 Troy Wagaman Jr 344 1

21. 33w Michael Walter II 314

22. 99m Kyle Moody 298

23. 75/5 Tyler Ross 298

24. 11 Buddy Kofoid 275 1

25. 87/27s Alan Krimes 267