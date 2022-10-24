Sprintoberfest leads weekend slate as local racing season winds down

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The local racing season is quickly winding down, but there are still a few programs left on the racing slate.

Williams Grove, Lincoln, Port Royal, Selinsgrove, Path Valley, Hagerstown, and Bedford have all closed for the season, and to find racing this weekend, some traveling is involved. But if you decide to travel, it’s a big one, especially for sprint car fans.

The Bridgeport Speedway, just across the river from Chester, Pa., is offering Sprintoberfest this weekend. The racing schedule includes the 410 sprints, the URC 360 sprints and the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprints. The event is a three-day show.

Friday offers races for drivers who have not won this season. All three classes have non-winners' races on the Friday calendar. And those races will offer starting spots in the big races on Sunday.

Saturday features a full program for the 410 sprints with a $5,000-to-win feature. The URC and USAC 360 sprints will each have triple-20 qualifying events on Saturday.

Sunday is the big day at Bridgeport. Last-chance qualifiers will precede the three main events., all of which are 40-lap features. The 410 sprints will be racing for $15,000 to win.

Bridgeport has hosted four 410 sprint car races this season. One was for the USAC wingless 410 sprints and that was won by Logan Seavey. The other three were for the winged 410 sprint cars. The unsanctioned event held on April 20 fell to Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri. In the World of Outlaws visit on May 17, Sheldon Haudenschild scored the victory. When the All-Stars visited Bridgeport on Aug. 25, it was Justin Peck in victory lane. In addition to his win in the unsanctioned race, Macri finished fifth in the Outlaw race and third in the All-Star race, making him the only driver to finish in the top five in all three races.

It appears as if most all of the top local racers will be at Bridgeport this weekend, including Williams Grove National Open winner Lance Dewease.

The USAC East Coast Series has been to Bridgeport twice this season so far, and Briggs Danner won both times. Danner is expected to compete in the 410 race as well as the USAC event. Danner won a 410 race at Kutztown this season.

In URC’s only appearance at Bridgeport this year, Jason Shultz was the winner. Like Danner, Shultz is also known to compete with the 410 sprints on occasion, so he may also be doing double duty.

OTHER RACES THIS SEASON

The only other event for the sprint cars this season on the local circuit is the Final Showdown at BAPS Motor Speedway on Nov. 12. The 358 modifieds and enduro are also on the BAPS schedule that day.

Of course, the World of Outlaws sprint cars compete in the World Finals at Charlotte over the course of the week and weekend from Nov. 2-5. The World of Outlaws late models and the DIRT modifieds are also in Charlotte during that time span.

Bridgeport is not done after this weekend, either, as the course is hosting races the first weekend in November as well. The USAC East Coast Series is part of the Friday show, while URC runs on Saturday. The modifieds compete on Sunday that weekend at Bridgeport.

WINTER INDOOR SERIES

All the dates have now been announced for the Winter Indoor Racing Series for the TQ Midgets, Slingshots and Champ Karts. The 600cc Micro Sprints also have indoor events this winter.

The Indoor TQ season starts Jan. 6 and 7 at Allentown’s PPL Center. Racing for the TQ’s Slingshots and Champ Karts is planned for that weekend.

The famed Gambler’s Classic at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall is set for Jan. 28 and 29. This year, the TQ’s will have full programs both nights. The Slingshots and Champ Karts will have qualifying on Friday and features on Saturday. Added to this year’s Gambler’s Classic will be a special event for the dirt track 600cc micro sprints.

Both Allentown and Atlantic City are concrete racing surfaces. The Atlantic City event will serve as a tune-up for the 600cc micro sprints, as the indoor dirt race in Trenton’s Cure Arena is back on the winter schedule. Tons of clay will be hauled into the Trenton facility and the 600 micro sprints will race there on Feb. 24 and 25. This event had become very popular before COVID and is making its grand return.

Unfortunately, that falls on the same weekend the local outdoor racing season is set to open next year. Lincoln Speedway has announced that the Icebreaker 30, which opens the local season, will be a two-day event spanning Feb. 25 and 26.

CHAMPION RACING OIL CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by Hoseheads.com

(After Oct. 22)

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

1. 39m/11Anthony Macri 1973 22

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 1722 12

3. 19 Brent Marks 1382 10

4. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1247 6

5. 69K Lance Dewease 1036 9

6. 13 Justin Peck 905 4

7. 5w Lucas Wolfe 751

8. 23 Devon Borden 668 2

9. 1 Logan Wagner 636 5

10. 39 Chase Dietz 634 3

11. 44 Dylan Norris 625 2

12. 5 Dylan Cisney 507 1

13. 67 Justin Whittall 491 1

14. 45 Jeff Halligan 474 2

15. 55 Mike Wagner 412

16. 18 Giovanni Scelzi 374 3

17. 12 Blane Heimbach 355 2

18. 11 T J Stutts 353

19. 6/10x Ryan Smith 343

20. 19/39 Troy Wagaman Jr 332 1

21. 33w Michael Walter II 314

22. 99m Kyle Moody 298

23. 75/5 Tyler Ross 280

24. 11 Buddy Kofoid 275 1

25. 87/27s Alan Krimes 267