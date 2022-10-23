Dewease claims big payday for National Open victory

Bryan Householder

Lance Dewease’s 111th career Williams Grove Speedway win was his most profitable. Dewease collected $75,000 Saturday evening for his fifth career Williams Grove National Open victory.

The victory was Dewease’s fifth in a row at the track and also marked the fourth decade in which the 57-year-old driver had won the National Open.

Dewease started from the pole position and held Brent Marks at bay for the entire 40-lap event to score the win. Marks mounted several challenges for the top spot. He appeared to have pulled off the pass on a 28th lap restart, but a crash in turn 4 before the lap could be completed wiped out Marks’ pass and returned Dewease to the top spot. Dewease fended off all of Marks’ subsequent challenges for the victory.

In the end, Marks had to contend with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri to hold on to the second spot, with Macri finishing third. Spencer Bayston and David Gravel completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Peck, Hanover’s Jacob Allen, new track champion Danny Dietrich, Carson Macedo and James McFadden.

Dietrich secured the track title by 10 points over Freddie Rahmer. The World of Outlaws point chase also closed considerably, as Brad Sweet suffered early mechanical woes, allowing Gravel to close to within 16 points. The Outlaws have only the World Finals at Charlotte in two weeks remaining on their schedule.

Scelzi nabs first 410 career win at BAPS: Giovanni Scelzi scored his first career BAPS Motor Speedway 410 sprint car win on Friday evening. The California youngster came out on top of an incredible final three laps to score the $6,000 win.

Scelzi started fifth and was running third when the first caution of the race was unfurled on the 27th lap. The caution was for Danny Dietrich, who had led the first 26 green-flag laps. Justin Peck had just passed Dietrich for the lead when Dietrich did a 360-degree spin trying to regain the lead. Peck was scored as the leader of the 27th lap, but the caution was thrown for Dietrich.

The restart found Dietrich remaining in the second spot as his wheels never stopped turning. However, on the restart, Dietrich got bumped from behind and spun in front of the whole field causing a massive 10-car pileup, during which Dietrich flipped. No one was injured, and the race resumed with Scelzi getting by Peck for the lead. That's how they would finish with Scelzi scoring his third local win and seventh overall win of the season. Peck was second, followed by Ryan Smith, Anthony Macri and Kyle Reinhardt in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Lucas Wolfe, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr, Kasey Kahne, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, and Freddie Rahmer.

Travis Mease outgunned his brother DJ Mease at the start and led all 20 laps to claim the limited late model win. Travis Mease’s second win of the season also allowed him to secure the season points title, ironically over his brother DJ, who finished second. Thrid-place finisher Joey Hoffer also finished third in season points. Dover’s Charles Potts and York haven’s Kyle Moser completed the top five for the event.

York’s Sam Rial won the extreme stock feature over fellow Yorker Patrick McClane, with Etter’s Chase Rehbein, Hunter Fulton and Wellsville’s Michael Goodwin in the top five. Rial also secured the track title in the extreme stocks.

Spahr rallies to win at Port Royal: Etters’ Logan Spahr won Friday’s Blue Collar Classic for the 305 sprint cars at Port Royal. Spahr came from midpack at the start to best Garrett Bard for the win. Seth Schnoke, Tim Iulg, and Justin Clark completed the top five.

Dillan Stake won the race and claimed the points title in the limited late model race. Stake’s win came over Trent Brenneman, Taylor Farling, Shawn Shoemaker and Andrew Yoder.

Ricky Weaver Jr. was the 4 cylinder winner.

Lucrative win for Rine at Bedford: Jeff Rine collected $22,000 for his victory in Bedford’s Keystone Cup super late model race Saturday evening. Rine’s victory came over Matt Cosner, with Gregg Satterlee, Garrett Smith and Dylan Yoder in the top five.

In Friday’s twin qualifiers, Rine and Cosner each collected $2,200 for their wins.

Locke earns win in New York: Williams Grove 358 sprint champion Derek Locke scored a $3,500 victory in the Patriot Tour 360 sprint car feature at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, New York, on Friday evening. Locke’s win came over Paulie Colagiovanni, with new Patriot Tour champion Davie Franek, Jared Zimbardi and Kyle Drum in the top five.