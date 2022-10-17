Dietrich closes out Lincoln season with win

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Danny Dietrich closed out the Lincoln Speedway racing season with his sixth 410 sprint win there this year. Dietrich collected $5,000 for his 61st career Lincoln win.

Once in front, Dietrich was never free of Buddy Kofoid, who offered up numerous challenges. But in the end, it was Dietrich over Kofoid, with Lucas Wolfe holding off a determined Freddie Rahmer for the third spot. Track champ Rahmer finished fourth, with Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Devon Borden, Billy Dietrich and Manchester’s Trey Hivner.

Doug Hammaker got his first Lincoln 358 sprint win of the season in the final race of the year there. Hammaker got the lead away from Justin Foster on the 18th of 20 laps. Track champ Steve Owings nipped Foster at the line for second by just .020 seconds. York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh and rookie of the year Nash Ely completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub, Hayden Miller, Cody Fletcher, David Holbrook and Manchester’s Logan Rumsey.

Whittall cruises to win at Port Royal: Justin Whittall garnered his first win of the season in Friday’s $5,000-to-win 410 sprint car feature at Port Royal. Whittall led all 25 laps to take the win over Dylan Cisney. Lucas Wolfe was third, with Freddie Rahmer and track champ Logan Wagner in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Buddy Kofoid, Danny Dietrich, Michael Walter II, Mike Wagner and Paulie Colagiovanni.

In Saturday’s 75-lap $50,000 to win STSS modified feature, Matt Sheppard grabbed a last-lap victory from NASCAR Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen. Jimmy Phelps, Larry Wight and Anthony Perrego completed the top five.

Logan Watt won the 602 crate modified feature.

Bonebreak breaks through at BAPS: Wesley Bonebrake won Saturday’s limited late model feature at BAPS Motor Speedway. Bonebrakes first career BAPS win came over Travis Mease, with Ross Leinbach, Dan Zechman and D J Mease in the top five.

In Legends action, Chris Transeau was Friday’s winner over Shaun Abney, Bob Stough, Jorjie Sweger and York’s Wayne Dutterer Jr.

Saturday’s race found Stough the winner over Seth Kearchner, Transeau, Travis McClelland and Stephen Wurtzer.

Street stock action saw Brian Walls win on both nights. Friday, his victory came over Kody Sites, Chris Derr, Hanover’s Aaron Beard and track champ Stan Wanner.

Saturday, Walls’ victory found Wanner, Jim Palm, Brian Boughter and Ryan Bloom in the top five.

York’s Patrick McClane won the extreme stock car feature over York’s Jason Townsend, Tyler Knaub, Donnie Broderick and Walls.

Jordan Henn won the 602 crate modified feature, Travis Brown was the limited stock winner, and Jesse Lloyd won the scramble car feature.

Rine claims win at Bedfort: Jeff Rine picked up the super late model win at Bedford on Saturday, with Dylan Yoder, Bryan Bernheisel, Justin Weaver and Keith Jackson in the top five.

In USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint car competition, Briggs Danner scored his 11th series win of the season over Alex Bright. Kenny Miller III, Joey Amentea and Ed Aikin completed the top five.

Derek Houck won the Laurel Highlands 305 sprint feature over Jeffrey Weaver, Logan Jones, Roger Irvin and Scott Frack.

Wilbur picks up another win at Path Valley: Steve Wilbur picked up his eighth wingless super sportsman win of the season Saturday at Path Valley. Bob Gutshall, Eric Walker, Luke Lenker and Jason Failor completed the top five.

Mike Walls was the limited late model winner.

Gravel claims World of Outlaws win: Friday at the I80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nevada, David Gravel won the World of Outlaws sprint car feature over Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, James McFadden and Brad Sweet. Brock Zearfoss was sixth, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart seventh, and Hanover’s Jacob Allen 12th.

Saturday at Lakeside, KS, McFadden was the winner over Giovanni Scelzi, Gravel, Sweet and Haudenschild. Schuchart was sixth, Zearfoss ninth and Allen 10th.