Still plenty of big races left in local season

While the local racing season has begun to wind down, there is still plenty of racing left in the area. This will once again be a busy weekend.

Port Royal has a big three-day show that will feature the modifieds of the Short Track Super Series. The show begins on Thursday night with a modified feature that will go for 40 laps and offer $5,500 to the winner.

Then on Friday, the modifieds run a series of 20-lap qualifying races for the big Saturday show. The 602 crate modifieds also run a series of 15 lap qualifiers on Friday. And the 410 sprints join the fun with a 25 lap feature that pays $5,000 to win.

The big event for the STSS modifieds is on Saturday. That one is 75 laps and pays $50,000 to win. The 602 crate modifieds and the prostocks also race at the Port on Saturday.

Lincoln Speedway offers up its final racing program of the season on Saturday. The 410 sprints and the 358 sprints will run their final point races of the season at Lincoln. Although Freddie Rahmer has clinched the 410 points title for the third year in a row, and Steve Owings has locked in the 358 title for the second year in a row, there are many positions still undetermined.

BAPS Motor Speedway has a big two-day event for many of the area’s support classes of racing on tap for this weekend. Friday night will see qualifying for the limited stocks, extreme stock cars and 602 modifieds. The Legends cars, and street stocks also have full programs on Friday.

Saturday is feature day for the limited stocks, extreme stocks and 602 modifieds, plus there are full programs for the limited late models, Legends, street stocks, classic cars and scramble cars.

Bedford will race Saturday with the super late models and the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars headlining. For the late models, it is one final tuneup for the following weekend’s Keystone Cup action.

Sunday is the Third Sunday roundtable at the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.

WEEKEND NOTES

When Giovanni Scelzi won Thursday's Brian Montieth Tribute race at Lincoln, the young driver displayed his wit in victory lane. It’s no secret that the early 20's driver has struggled in earlier appearances at Lincoln. When he climbed from the car, his first words on a cool night at Lincoln were, “I won a race at Lincoln, I guess hell froze over.”

He then went on to joke, "I always said that I’d retire if I ever won a race at Lincoln, so I guess you guys won’t be seeing me again.”

Of course, Scelzi was back in action the rest of the weekend at Port Royal.

When Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri won Friday’s World of Outlaws preliminary night feature at Port Royal, it marked his 22nd win of the season, but more importantly, it marked his first career World of Outlaws win. Macri backed that win up with another on Saturday night.

That means that in this season alone, Macri has won two World of Outlaws features and eight All-Stars features. Seven of Macri’s 10 wins at Port Royal this season have come against those two sanctioning groups.

On another interesting note, the Port has hosted six All-Star events and three Outlaw events this season. It took until Saturday night for a regular from either series to score a podium finish in one of their series-sanctioned races at the Port this season. And even then, it was a third-place run by David Gravel.

Macri won five of the six All-Star races, with Lance Dewease winning the other. Macri won two of the three Outlaw shows, with NASCAR champ Kyle Larson winning the other.

Local drivers scored all the podium finishes except for the night Dewease won the All-Star race. That night, Knoxville champ Brian Brown finished second and Scelzi was third.

Cameron Smith, a 17-year-old from Spring Grove, has a had a tremendous season with the 358 sprints. Saturday’s win at Lincoln was his fourth there, to go along with two at Path Valley.

But prior to last Saturday’s win, Smith got a shot at something more. When car owner John Trone, of Hanover, and driver Chase Dietz, of York, parted ways, Trone named Smith to take over the driver’s seat in his potent No. 39 racer. Smith ran the car at both Lincoln and the Friday Outlaw show at Port Royal. Smith had raced his own car once with the 410 sprints, so his third 410 race was against the Outlaws.

Smith’s uncle and mentor is 410 sprint car driver Tim Glatfelter.

As has been the case on several previous occasions, a first-time winner at Lincoln wasn’t really a first-time winner there. When Stephen Wurtzer won Saturday’s Legends Car feature, it marked his first win there in a race car, but he had two previous victories in Kid's Big Wheel races. Still, this was was a dream come true for the youngster, who saw his first race at Lincoln at age 4.

And I bet you are one of those fans who moan when the kids get their chance to race on their big wheels. But with talent like Wurtzer, Dwight Leppo and Cameron Smith achieving such success after starting on the big wheels, I’d say keeping the kids happy a few times a year has proven to promote the future of the sport.

