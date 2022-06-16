Driver uses late-race pass to earn breakthrough Eastern Storm triumph

STAFF REPORT

In his five career United States Auto Club Eastern Storm feature starts coming into Wednesday night’s event at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Logan Seavey had yet to experience a finishing position in the top half of the field.

Seavey’s results included a pair of 13th-place finishes, a 14th and a 20th in 2021, followed by another 13th during Tuesday night’s Eastern Storm opener at Grandview Speedway in Berks County, which was not indicative of his performance that saw him running as high as fourth in the late going before suffering a flat tire.

Seavey’s results were also certainly not representative of the type of run he could muster when everything aligns, from himself, the team, the setup and yes, even the aspect of luck.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

All those attributes came together in simultaneous fashion on Wednesday night during round two of the 2022 USAC Eastern Storm at Bridgeport.

While Seavey remained in the hunt throughout, he quite nearly saved his best for last when he surged to the front in the late going, taking over the lead with a turn-one slide job on Briggs Danner just three laps from the finish to score his first USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship feature win of the season.

For the driver from Sutter, California, the $6,000 triumph was the seventh of his USAC National Sprint Car career.

Seavey ended up the winner by 0.599 of a second over Chase Stockon, with C.J. Leary in third. Danner and Robert Ballou completed the top five.

Stockon, from Indiana, became the lone driver to finish on the podium in each of the first two nights of Eastern Storm, after taking third the night before at Grandview.

Rounding out the top 10 at Bridgeport were Jadon Rogers, Alex Bright, Thomas Meseraull, Matt Westfall and Brady Bacon.

Bacon had won the opener at Grandview.

The Eastern Storm continues Thursday night at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County, followed by stops at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County on Friday, at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County on Saturday and at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Columbia County on Sunday.