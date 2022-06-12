Freddie Rahmer wins at Lincoln on Fallen Firefighters Night; other weekend dirt-track results

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Freddie Rahmer raced to his third Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint victory of the season on Saturday during the Fallen Firefighters Night.

Rahmer’s 21st career triumph at the Adams County track was worth $5,000.

Outside-front-row starter TJ Stutts grabbed the early lead in the 33-lap race and held the top spot until pole-sitter Austin Bishop was able to get by him on the eighth lap.

Bishop kept the top spot until Rahmer, who started sixth, was able to grab the lead on the 23rd lap.

Rahmer went on to score the win over Bishop, with Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. in third.

Stutts and ninth-starter Devon Borden completed the top five. Jim Siegel finished sixth, with Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell earning the hard-charger award by coming from 21st starting spot for seventh.

Tyler Ross, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody and Aaron Bollinger completed the top 10.

In the 20-lap 358 sprint feature, Steve Owings came from the ninth starting spot to claim his third win in a row.

Front-row-starters Nat Tuckey and Justin Foster swapped the lead several times before Owings was able to get to the lead on the 13th lap.

Kody Hartlaub came from the 12th starting spot for second and collected the hard-charger award. Wyatt Hinkle, Foster and Tuckey completed the top-five finishers.

Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Jordan Strickler, Kyle Keen, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, Frankie Herr and CJ Tracy.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Lafferty victorious at Port Royal: Veteran racer Rick Lafferty raced to his first 410 sprint win in several years at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday night.

Lafferty collected $4,000 for his victory at the Juniata County facility.

Early-race-leader Blane Heimbach finished second, with Mike Wagner in third ahead of his son, Logan Wagner. Ryan Smith completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Kody Lehman, Michael Walter II, Justin Whittall, Jeff Halligan and Lucas Wolfe.

Garrett Bard was the 305 sprint winner over Kenny Heffner, Ken Duke Jr., Fred Arnold and Roger Irwin.

Trent Brenneman won the regularly-scheduled limited-late-model feature over Ryan Zook and Dillan Stake.

Stake was the victor in a make-up feature for the limited late models, with Todd Snook and Jared Folkroad next in line.

York’s Chase Dietz triumphs at Williams Grove: York’s Chase Dietz claimed his first career Williams Grove Speedway 410 sprint win on Friday evening.

Dietz led all 25 laps from the front row for his $5,000 victory at the Cumberland County track.

Freddie Rahmer chased Dietz to the line, offering up several serious challenges.

TJ Stutts, Devon Borden and Hanover’s Dylan Norris completed the top five. Rick Lafferty, Lucas Wolfe, Dylan Cisney, Billy Dietrich and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody rounded out the top 10.

Frankie Herr ended Derek Locke’s win streak in the 358 sprint class with a victory in the 25-lap Summer Series event. Locke had won 10 consecutive events dating back to 2020.

Herr started fourth and took the lead from Scott Fisher on the third lap. His victory came over Steve Owings, with Fisher, Devin Adams and Wellsville’s Chris Frank in the top five. Locke had to settle for sixth, followed by Cody Fletcher, Chad Criswell, Tyler Brehm and Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub in the top 10.

Shultz first at Selinsgrove: Jason Shultz won Saturday’s Patriot Sprint Tour-sanctioned Joe Whitcomb Memorial Race for the 360 sprints at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Shultz scored the win at the Snyder County facility over Derek Locke, with Mark Smith, Jake Karklin and Davie Franek in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Adam Carberry, Mike Thompson, Jordan Thomas, Kyle Smith and Parker Evans.

Dover’s Coleby Frye scored his first win of the season in the super-late-model feature.

Frye’s win came over Hayes Mattern, Dylan Yoder, Jeff Rine and Brett Schadel.

Jake Jones was the roadrunner winner.

Danny Dietrich tops All Stars in Ohio: The All Stars kicked off the Ohio Speedweek Friday at Attica, with local racer Danny Dietrich racing to the victory.

Dietrich’s win came over Bill Balog, Justin Peck, Cap Henry and Zeb Wise.

Saturday at Fremont, Parker Price Miller was the winner over Craig Mintz, Tyler Courtney, Henry and Chris Windom. Dietrich came from last to finish 16th and Kyle Reinhardt was 20th.

Marks earns Outlaws win: Friday was the night for the Pennsylvania Posse to shine outside the area.

As Dietrich was winning the All Star show at Attica, Brent Marks was topping the World of Outlaws at Knoxville, Iowa.

Marks win came over Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, with Brian Brown, Sheldon Haudenschild and Carson Macedo in the top five.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was 16th, Brock Zearfoss was 19th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 21st.

Saturday it was Brown, the current Knoxville kingpin, who scored the Outlaw win over Brad Sweet, Spencer Bayston, Donny Schatz and Macedo. Schuchart was sixth, Macri was eighth, Zearfoss was 15th, Marks was 22nd and Allen was 25th.

Cisney wins at Path Valley: Friday at Path Valley Speedway, Matt Cisney was the wingless super-sportsman winner over Derek Sheaffer, Steve Wilbur, Michael Smith and Brett Perigo.

Saturday saw Craig Perigo collect the wingless super-sportsman win at the Franklin County track over Trent Yoder, Smith, Wilbur and Luke Lenker.

Other results: The United Racing Club 360 sprints competed at Delaware International Speedway Friday, with Dallas Schott taking the win over Andy Best, Adam Carberry, Josh Weller and Jason Shultz.

AJ Flick was Friday’s 410 sprint winner at Lernerville, while Adam Kekich won Saturday at Mercer.

