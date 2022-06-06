Dillsburg's Anthony Macri takes Path Valley 410 sprint win; other Sunday dirt-track racing

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri put an end to Danny Dietrich’s weekend win streak with a victory in Sunday’s special 410 sprint event at Path Valley Speedway.

Macri’s $5,000 win at the Franklin County facility was his 11th overall this season.

Dietrich followed Macri to the line, with Brent Marks in third. Dylan Cisney and Devon Borden complete the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Billy Dietrich, Mark Smith, Tyler Ross, Austin Bishop and T.J. Stutts.

Dietrich was coming off super-sprint wins on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway and Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Feathers takes Sagi Tribute at Hagerstown: Trevor Feathers won the Frank Sagi Tribute Race at Hagerstown Speedway in northern Maryland on Sunday evening.

The win in the big late-model race was Feathers’ second of the weekend. He also won at Winchester, Virginia, on Saturday.

Feathers led every lap of the nonstop 30-lap event, but not without constant pressure from Newberrytown’s Jason Covert, who finished second. Matt Cosner, Kyle Hardy and York’s Rick Eckert completed the top five.

Michael Altobelli won the Mid-Atlantic Modified feature.

Flick wins race, Western Pennsylania Speedweek crown: A.J. Flick wrapped up Western Pennsylvania Speedweek with a win at Tri City Speedway on Sunday night.

That third consecutive win earned Flick the series title.

