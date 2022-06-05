Danny Dietrich earns $25,000 with two 410 sprint wins; other weekend dirt-track action

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Danny Dietrich continued his weekend hot streak with his biggest win of the season in Saturday’s Steve Smith Tribute Race at Lincoln Speedway.

Dietrich collected $19,000 for his win in the 40-lap 410 sprint feature at the Adams County track.

Hanover’s Dylan Norris took the early lead in the event from his pole starting spot. Norris held sway until the ninth lap, when third-starter Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, took over the top spot. Dietrich, who had started sixth, was steadily working his way forward and began to challenge Macri. On the 26th lap, Dietrich took the lead when Macri brushed the fourth-turn fence in their heated battle.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

From there, Dietrich went on to score the win over eighth starter Brent Marks, with Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. getting third. Macri and Norris completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lance Dewease, Freddie Rahmer, York’s Chase Dietz, Dover’s Alan Krimes and Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter.

Preston Lattomus, at just 15 years old, scored the victory in the 25-lap feature for the United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars.

Lattomus’ first career win in the series breaks a season stronghold on victory lane by drivers Briggs Danner and Alex Bright.

Lattomus started fourth and became the fourth different leader of the race on the 19th lap.

Danner finished second, with Kyle Spence, Carmen Perigo Jr. and Nash Ely in the top five. Ely (1-2), Perigo (3-12) and Spence (13-18) were the other lap leaders. Bright struggled to an 11th-place finish.

A very excited Jeff Champange won both ends of the twin 10-lap features for the midgets. Although the field was inverted after the first 10 laps, Champange led all 20 laps. York’s Michael Markey finished second in both events, with Eric Heydenreich getting the third spot both times.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RESULTS

Dietrich also wins at Grove: Dietrich started his weekend with a win at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday evening.

Dietrich collected $6,000 after leading all 25 laps of the 410 sprint feature for his first win at the Cumberland County facility since July of 2020.

Macri finished second with Marks, Rahmer and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody in the top five. Devon Borden, Lucas Wolfe, Aaron Bollinger, Tyler Ross and Justin Whittall completed the top 10.

The Bill Gallagher Tribute race for the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprints found Bright collecting the $5,000 winner’s share over Danner. Steve Drevicki, Kenny Miller III and Cody Swanson completed the top five.

Halligan victorious at Port Royal: Jeff Halligan raced to his first win of the season in Saturday’s 410 sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County.

Halligan collected $4,000 for his victory in the 25-lap event.

Track point leader Logan Wagner raced home second with Michael Walter II, Dylan Cisney and Mike Wagner in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Whittall, Kody Lehman, Lucas Wolfe, Trenton Sheaffer and Ryan Taylor.

Colton Flinner scored a late-race victory in the late-model feature, with Gary Stuhler, York’s Rick Eckert, Jeff Rine and Dylan Yoder in the top five.

Twin 20-lap features for the limited late models both fell to Dillan Stake. In the first race, Stake was chased by Andrew Yoder, Ryan Zook, Trent Brenneman and Shawn Shoemaker. The second race found Zook, Brenneman, Yoder and Shoemaker completing the top five.

Smith takes Kramer Kup at Selinsgrove: Mark Smith raced to victory in the Kramer Kup for the United Racing Club 360 sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County on Saturday.

Smith drove from the 14th starting spot to take the lead on the 17th lap for the victory over Derek Locke. Jason Shultz finished third, with Andy Best and Jake Karklin in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Josh Weller, Dallas Schott, Mike Thompson, Ken Meisner and Anthony Fiore.

Dominic Melair won the 305 sprint feature over Ken Duke Jr., Derek Hauck, Garrett Bard and Mike Allman.

Jake Jones was the roadrunner winner.

Laughman first at BAPS: Bill Laughman won the Mason-Dixon 270cc micro-sprint feature at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County on Saturday.

Brent Bull finished second, with Cory Myers, Matt Fernsler and Kyle Hendersot in the top five.

Travis McClelland won the legends feature over Bob Stough, Lincoln Kearchner, Logan Carbaugh and Shawn Abney.

York’s Sam Rail topped Etters’ Brian Rehbein to win the extreme-stock feature. Hunter Fulton, Doug Hoffman and York’s Patrick McClane completed the top five.

AJ Hoffner was the limited-stock winner, Roy Denike topped the scramble cars and Steve Cantwell Jr. was the classic-car winner.

Failor triumphs at Path Valley: Jason Failor won Saturday's wingless super-sportsman feature at Path Valley Speedway in Franklin County.

Failor's win came over Cliff Brian Jr., Eric Walker, Trent Yoder and Derek Sheaffer.

Wesley Bonebrake was the limited-late-model winner.

Other results: The first two nights of the western Pennsylvania Speedweek had similar results.

Both nights found A.J. Flick the winner over Ryan Smith. Friday was at Lernerville and Saturday was at Sharon, Ohio.

Friday’s World of Outlaws race at Grand Forks, North Dakota, fell to Carson Macedo. Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz, James McFadden and David Gravel rounded out the top five. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was sixth, Brock Zearfoss was seventh and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 16th.

Friday’s All Star race at Attica, Ohio, was won by Zeb Wise, with Cory Eliason, Hunter Scheurenberg, Justin Peck and Tyler Courtney in the top five. Kyle Reinhardt was 14th.

Saturday at Chillicothe, Ohio, Cole Duncan was the All Star winner over Travis Philo, Courtney, Danny Smith and Cale Thomas. Reinhardt was seventh.

Frequent local visitor Lynton Jeffrey won Saturday’s main event at Knoxville, Iowa. A make-up feature went to Aaron Reutzel.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.