Dillsburg's Anthony Macri enjoys big-money weekend; other dirt-track results

Dillsburg's Anthony Macri completed a sweep of the Bob Weikert Memorial 410 sprint races at Port Royal Speedway with a $29,000 win on Sunday evening.

The triumph at the Juniata County facility was the 10th of the season for the young driver.

Macri grabbed the lead on the 10th of 30 laps and never looked back.

Brent Marks drove to a second-place finish, with Jeff Halligan, Tyler Courtney and Justin Peck in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Logan Wagner, Lance Dewease, Chris Windom, Danny Dietrich and Lucas Wolfe.

The Port also completed the rained-out feature from a week earlier. Four-time defending track champion Logan Wagner took the win in a race that was picked up from the eighth of 25 laps. Prior to the rain the week before, Macri had been involved in an accident and he was credited with last place in that event.

Wagner's $5,000 win was his fourth of the season and came over Marks, with Dylan Cisney, Halligan, Gerard McIntyre Jr., Steve Buckwalter, Wolfe, Mike Wagner, Kody Lehman and Justin Whittall in the top five.

Steve Wilbur won the wingless super-sportsman race over Brett Perigo and Michael Smith.

Saturday at Port Royal, Macri got the best of Dewease in the late going to win Saturday’s All Star-sanctioned first night of the Weikert Memorial. Macri’s win was worth $10,000.

Macri passed Dewease for the lead on the 29th of 30 laps and then held off Dewease over the final two circuits for the win. Dietrich, who led the first 24 laps, finished third, with Marks and Peck in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Wolfe, Cisney, Wagner, Whittall and Zeb Wise.

Garrett Bard won the 305 sprint feature over Kruz Kepner, Kenny Heffner, Mike Alleman and Doug Dodson.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RESULTS

Hanover’s Norris earns Lincoln victory: Just a few days before his high school graduation, Hanover’s Dylan Norris drove to his first super-sprint victory at his hometown Lincoln Speedway.

Norris collected $4,000 for his victory at the Adams County track.

Norris started from the eighth position and took the lead from polesitter Brie Hershey, of Dillsburg, on the 17th of 30 laps. Norris went on to score the win over another teenager, Devon Borden, while Hershey’s night ended early after a spin on the 23rd lap. Tyler Ross finished third, while Dover’s Alan Krimes came from the 15th starting spot for fourth. York’s Glenndon Forsythe completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Billy Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Hanover’s Tim Wagaman II, who advanced from the19th starting spot, and York’s Cory Haas, who came from the 24th starting spot for 10th on his first night of racing this year.

Defending track champion Steve Owings scored his second win in a row in the 358 sprint feature. Owings came from the ninth starting spot to take the lead on the sixth lap from polesitter Cody Phillips.

Eighth starter Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub joined Owings at the front but was unable to mount a serious challenge in the 20-lap race. Phillips finished third, with Frankie Herr and Hayden Miller in the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Cody Fletcher, York’s Travis Scott, Doug Hammaker, Wyatt Hinkle and Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith.

Bob Stough led all 20 laps of the legends feature despite heavy pressure from several drivers. In the end it was Stephen Wurtzer who chased Stough to the line, with Travis McClelland, Wes Alleman and Choya Young in the top five.

Scelzi scores Selinsgrove win: Giovanni Scelzi scored the $5,000 win in Selinsgrove Speedway’s 410 sprint feature Thursday evening.

Scelzi led all 25 nonstop laps at the Snyder County facility, knocking nearly a minute off the existing track record set in 1991 by Todd Shaffer. Ironically, about 3,000 miles away in Oregon, Scelzi’s older brother, Dominic, was winning a sprint race that night as well.

Brian Brown followed Seclzi to the finish, with Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer and Lucas Wolfe in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Chase Dietz, Justin Whittall, Devon Borden, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, who suffered a flat tire on the final lap while running third, and Hanover’s Dylan Norris.

Jim Yoder was the late-model winner over Bryan Bernheisel, Dover’s Gene Knaub, Jeff Rine and Dylan Yoder.

The 305 sprint feature fell to Garrett Bard over Etters’ Austin Reed, with Lewisberry’s Logan Spahr, Ken Duke Jr. and Kruz Kepner in the top five.

Mitten, Jackson shine at BAPS: Russ Mitten and Tony Jackson each won super-sportsman features at BAPS Motor Speedway Saturday evening.

Mitten won the regular winged super-sportsman feature over Jackson, with Kenny Edkin, Mike Enders and John Edkin in the top five.

Jackson won the wingless super-sportsman feature over Kevin Gutshall, Billy Brian Jr., Cliff Brian Jr. and Matt Ondek.

York’s Sam Rial was the extreme-stock winner over Etters’ Brian Rehbein, Johnny Palm, York’s Patrick McClane and Justin Yohn.

Brandon Edgar won the 602 modified feature at the northern York County track.

Haudenschild takes Outlaws win: Sheldon Haudenschild won a knock-down, drag-out battle with Shark Racing to score the World of Outlaws 410 sprint victory at Atomic, Ohio, on Saturday.

Haudenschild’s win came over Hanover drivers Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen, with Brad Sweet and Cole Duncan in the top five. Brock Zearfoss finished 15th.

Rainouts on Friday: The Friday racing slate was washed out in the area, including the All Stars at Williams Grove, the United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars at Big Diamond, as well as at Lernerville and Clinton County.

Other results: In western Pennsylvania on Saturday, George Hobaugh won at Pittsburgh Motor Speedway, while Jack Sodaman Jr. won at Mercer. Austin McCarl won at Knoxville, Iowa. Scott Lutz won Sunday's 305 sprint race at Bedford

