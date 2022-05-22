Freddie Rahmer races to Lincoln Speedway triumph; other weekend dirt-track action

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

In Saturday’s 30-lap 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway, Freddie Rahmer raced to his first win since the season-opener.

Rahmer’s $4,000 triumph was his 20th at the Adams County speedway.

Rahmer started eighth and became the fourth different leader of the race when he slipped past Devon Borden on the 22nd lap. Borden’s attempt to retake the lead in the next turn caused him to spin into the outside wall, dropping him from the race.

In the end, it was Rahmer taking the win over York’s Chase Dietz. Dover’s Alan Krimes finished third, with Hanover’s Tim Wagaman II in fourth. Danny Dietrich came from 20th to finish fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Ross, Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Billy Dietrich and Austin Bishop.

Steve Owings opened the “Summer Series” for the 358 sprints with a flag-to-flag victory in the 25-lap event.

Owings’ win came over York’s Travis Scott, with Cody Fletcher, David Holbrook and Wellsville’s Chris Frank in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub, Matt Findley, Nash Ely, York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh and Wyatt Hinkle.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RESULTS

Dewease gets 104th Grove win: Lance Dewease won Friday ‘s 410 sprint feature at Williams Grove Speedway.

Dewease collected $5,500 for his 104th career win at the Cumberland County track.

Dewease started fourth and took the lead from New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall on the second lap. He went on to edge Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri for the win. Macri had started 17th.

Danny Dietrich, Dylan Cisney and Lucas Wolfe completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Freddie Rahmer, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Mark Smith, Hanover’s Dylan Norris and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody.

Derek Locke opened the Grove’s 358 sprint season in the same way he closed last season. Locke raced to his 10th consecutive Grove 358 sprint feature win, dating back to the 2020 racing season. Locke started fifth and took the lead from Frankie Herr on the sixth of 20 laps.

Jayden Wolf finished second, followed by Tyler Brehm, Steve Owings and Herr in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Doug Hammaker, Zach Newlin, Nash Ely, Justin Foster and Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub.

Miley earns $10,000 for Outlaws’ late-model win at Port Royal: The World of Outlaws’ late models were at Port Royal Speedway Saturday, with Jared Miley picking up the $10,000 victory over Gregg Satterlee.

Max Blair, York’s Rick Eckert and Colton Flinner completed the top five at the Juniata County facility.

Two major crashes without injuries marred the start of the 410 sprint feature, which was then rained out. It will be made up at a later date.

The Outlaws’ late models were at Bloomsburg on Thursday, with Blair taking the win over Donnie Erb. Josh Richards, Tanner English and Shane Clanton completed the top five. Eckert was seventh.

Etters’ Austin Reed won the 305 sprint feature at Bloomsburg over Dominic Melair, Jeff Weaver, Scott Frack and Kruz Kepner.

Kenny Edkin races to BAPS victory: Kenny Edkin raced to victory in the Bud Bricker Nationals at BAPS Motor Speedway Saturday.

The super-sportsman win for Edkin was his first in nearly a year. Jay Fannasy, who led the first 14 of 30 laps, finished second at the northern York County track, followed by Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Tony Jackson and Chase Gutshall in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Matt Ondek, Russ Mitten, George Riden Jr., Troy Rhome and John Edkin.

Wayne Pfeil was the limited-late-model winner over Dover’s Chase Billet. Dover’s Charles Potts, Joey Hoffer and D.J. Mease completed the top five.

Jorjie Swegar won the legends feature over Travis Mease, Bob Stough, Craley’s Bill Diehl, and Austin Bellemare.

Stan Wanner was the street-stock winner over Ryan Bloom, Etters’ Brian Rehbein, Jim Jacobs and George Heller.

Danner triumphs at Selinsgrove: Briggs Danner won the United States Auto Club East Coast 360 sprint feature at Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday.

Danner bested arch-rival Alex Bright for the win at the Snyder County track, with Joey Amentea, Carmen Perigo Jr. and Mark Smith in the top five.

Garrett Bard was the 305 sprint winner, Andrew Yoder topped the limited-late models and Jake Jones was the street-stock winner.

Scarborough first at Hagerstown: John Scarborough won the 305 sprint feature at Hagerstown Speedway in northern Maryland on Saturday.

Scarborough’s win came over Tyler Cochran, Donny Hendershot, Reed Thompson and Scott Lutz.

Sheaffer leads way at Path Valley: Derek Sheaffer won the wingless super-sportsman feature at Path Valley Speedway on Saturday.

He was followed by Eric Walker, Jason Failor, Steve Wilbur and Gene Eppley.

Kyle Larson takes Outlaws’ sprint win: Friday at Attica, Ohio, NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson bested the World of Outlaws’ sprint cars.

Carson Macedo, James McFadden, Sheldon Haudenschild and Brad Sweet completed the top five. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was sixth, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was eighth, Brent Marks was 10th and Brock Zearfoss was 12th.

Saturday’s event at Sharon, Ohio, was rained out.

Balog victorious in All Star event: Friday’s All Star event at Wilmot, Wisconsin, was rained out.

Saturday at Plymouth, Wisconsin, the combined event with the All Stars and the Interstate Racing Association saw Bill Balog score the win over Danny Schlefer, Scotty Theil, Parker Price Miller and Kyle Reinhardt.

Other events: AJ Flick won Friday’s 410 sprint feature at Lernerville, while Aaron Reutzel was the Knoxville sprint winner on Saturday.

Jeremy Ohl won the limited-late-model feature at Clinton County Friday.

