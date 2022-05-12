Hanover's Jacob Allen breaks through for 'amazing' World of Outlaws win at Lincoln Speedway

STAFF REPORT

Lincoln Speedway has been hosting sprint races for 60 seasons, and the Allen family has been winning at the track for more than five decades.

Wednesday night, that relationship at the Abbottstown facility took the next step with the next generation.

Leading the final 12 laps thanks to strong craftsmanship in lapped traffic, Hanover’s Jacob Allen earned his first-ever victory at his home track, located just six minutes from the Shark Racing shop.

To make it even sweeter, he did it against arguably the toughest field of the year, with 55 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink 410 sprint cars in action in front of an overflow crowd.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Allen's $10,000 win in the Dura MAX Oil/Drydene Performance Products Gettysburg Clash is his second of the 2022 season, and the third of his career. He's the fourth member of his legendary racing family to win at Lincoln Speedway, joining his father, Bobby Allen (75 wins), nephew Logan Schuchart (two wins) and uncle Joey Allen (one win) in previously tasting victory at the Adams County track.

In the 50th series race at Lincoln, Bobby and Jacob Allen also became the third father-son duo to win with the Outlaws at the track, joining another pair of iconic Pennsylvania racing families in Steve and Stevie Smith and Fred and Freddie Rahmer.

"I feel like the moral of my entire racing career is never give up," Allen told a happy crowd at Lincoln. "If anyone has followed me, you know I could have easily called it quits through all the struggles, all the bad times, all the poor finishes, but I never did. This shows that with a great family, a great team and a great attitude you can make it happen one day.

"This is just so amazing. I can't tell you how surreal it feels to look around and see all of these people cheering for me. I'm so damn happy. It makes me feel even better knowing I can share this with all of you."

Moving up the field: Before Allen sent the hometown fans into a frenzy, the Pells Tire Service No. 1A was forced to maneuver from fifth to first with Outlaws, Pennsylvania Posse drivers, All Stars and invaders blocking his path. The 27-year-old driver rode around in fourth for the first 10 laps, but it was a 12th-lap restart that changed everything.

After leading laps one through eight, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri succumbed to Indiana’s Justin Peck in lapped traffic just before the first restart of the race. On that launch back to the green, Macri struggled on the high side and allowed Allen to soar into contention with Peck thanks to a big move. Macri and Peck were both eyeing their first career Outlaws win and Allen was going for his first career Lincoln win.

The breaking point was the 24th lap, when lapped traffic ramped up and Allen closed on Peck for the top spot. He set him up through turns one and two when Peck rode high and then Allen aced the bottom of turns three and four to slide up and take the lead with 11 laps to go. Allen had to survive a final restart with five laps left, but there were no issues at all. Allen cruised to a 1.336-second victory.

"I knew it would be a tough call on where to go at the end," Allen said about the mounting pressure. "I passed Justin [Peck] on the bottom in traffic, but I knew he was super good up top. I'm glad I made the decisions that I did and we got this done. This is such a huge win."

The rest of the field: Although that first career Outlaws win will have to wait, it was still a good night for Peck and the Buch Motorsports No. 13. He set a new career-best Outlaws finish with his runner-up result, worth $6,000 to the All Star driver.

California’s Carson Macedo took third and cut Brad Sweet's championship lead down to only eight points.

Closing out the top-10 finishers were Spencer Bayston, Anthony Macri, Rico Abreu, David Gravel, Danny Dietrich, Sweet and Lance Dewease.

Former Lincoln champion, Alan Krimes, of Dover, used a provisional starting spot to start the race in 26th, but earned the hard charger award, coming up to 14th at the finish.

Allen has now won more (twice) in his last six Outlaws starts over the last 33 days than he did in his first 449 starts (once) over 10 years. He's the 245th driver to add his name to the Lincoln all-time win list. His victory also makes it 11 different winners in the past 11 runnings of the Gettysburg Clash.

The Outlaws will move the battle against the Pennsylvania Posse down the road at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg on Friday and Saturday for the annual Morgan Cup.

The World of Outlaws provided information foir this report.