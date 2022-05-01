Danny Dietrich drives to 4th Lincoln Speedway win of season; other weekend dirt-track action

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Danny Dietrich raced to his fourth Lincoln Speedway win of the season on Saturday evening.

Dietrich collected $4,000 for his 59th career triumph at the Adams County track.

Jordan Givler took the early lead in the 30-lap 410 sprint feature from the outside of the front row. He held the top spot until Dietrich was able to work his way forward from the eighth starting spot and take over the lead on the 11th lap. Givler was later involved in a tangle.

Dietrich led the rest of the way despite some late-race pressure from seventh-starter Devon Borden, who finished second. Freddie Rahmer came from 10th to finish third. Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. and the winner’s brother, Billy Dietrich, completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Thomasville’s Chad Trout, Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter, Jim Siegel and York’s Chase Dietz.

Frankie Herr was credited with leading all 20 laps of the 358 sprint feature for the win. Herr did get a break on the 14th lap. Steve Owings had passed Herr for the lead, but mechanical failure on third-place running Wyatt Hinkle caused a caution flag before the lap was completed.

Owings finished second, with Cody Fletcher, York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh and Nash Ely in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Wellsville’s Chris Frank, York’s Brett Strickler, Justin Foster, Matt Findley and Kyle Denmyer.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Wagner victorious at Port Royal: Four-time defending track champion Logan Wagner raced to his third Port Royal Speedway 410 sprint win of the season Saturday.

Wagner’s win at the Juniata County facility was worth $4,000.

Wagner’s win came over Dylan Cisney, with Lucas Wolfe, Mike Wagner and Michael Walter II in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jeff Halligan, Gerard McIntyre Jr., Rick Lafferty, Justin Whittall and Kody Lehman.

Kenny Heffner won the 305 sprint feature over Ken Duke Jr., Mike Alleman, Doug Dodson and Garrett Bard.

Borden wins at Grove: Devon Borden got his first win of the season Friday evening at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland Valley.

Borden’s win was worth $5500.

Borden started from the pole position and led all 25 laps, although 17th-starter Danny Dietrich made it interesting at the end. Dietrich had to settle for second, with Mark Smith in third. Freddie Rahmer and Tyler Ross completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brandon Rahmer, Justin Whittall, Lucas Wolfe, Brent Shearer and Dylan Cisney.

Josh Weller won the United Racing Club 360 sprint feature. Weller took the win over Steve Buckwalter, with Derek Locke in third. Borden came back from an early-race tangle for fourth and Derek Hauck completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Wolfe, Nash Ely, Jason Shultz, Jake Karklin and Cody Fletcher.

Gutshall first at BAPS: Chase Gutshall got his first win of the season in Saturday’s super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

Gutshall’s win came over Kenny Edkin, with Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger in third. Tony Jackson and Russ Mitten rounded out the top five. Completing the top 10 were Jay Fannasy, Timmie Barrick, Luke Deatrick, Matt Ondek and Steve Fannasy.

Randy Stoudt was the limited-late-model winner over Dover’s Chase Billett, Joey Hoffer, DJ Mease and Jared Miller.

Matt Chronister won the limited-stock feature.

Sunday racing at BAPS Motor Speedway was postponed due to weather.

Shultz leads way at Selinsgrove: Jason Shultz won the URC 360 sprint feature at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County on Saturday.

Shultz’s win came over Adam Carberry, with Josh Weller in third. Ryan Taylor and Davie Franek completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Derek Hauck, Andy Best, Derek Locke, Troy Betts and Mike Thompson.

Jeff Rine was the super-late-model winner over Dan Stone, Hayes Mattern, Brett Schadel and Dylan Yoder. Brad Mitch topped the roadrunners.

Hanover’s Schuchart scores Outlaws win: The World of Outlaws were in Bristol, Tennessee, for the weekend.

In Friday’s event, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart scored the win over Aaron Reutzel, Kraig Kinser, Carson Macedo and David Gravel. Kyle Larson was seventh, Brock Zearfoss was ninth, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was 12th, Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 16th and Shiloh’s Landon Myers was 21st.

Saturday, Spencer Bayston held off a last-lap challenge from Larson for the $25,000 win. Larson was second with Schuchart in third. Rico Abreu and Gravel completed the top five. Macri was ninth, Allen was 11th, Zearfoss was 12th and Myers was 21st.

Schuerenberg, Henry top All Stars: The All Stars canceled Thursday’s Bedford race because of lack of tires, and were rained out Sunday at Wanesfield, Ohio.

In between, they raced Friday at Lernerville and Saturday at Sharon.

In the Lernerville race, Hunter Schuerenberg scored his first win of the season over Tyler Courtney, Greg Wilson, Justin Peck and Logan Wagner. Brent Marks was sixth, Ryan Smith was 12th and Kyle Reinhardt was 14th.

Saturday at Sharon, Cap Henry took a last-turn win from Marks, with Parker Price Miller, Zeb Wise and George Hobaugh in the top five. Smith was eighth, Reinhardt was 13th and York’s Bradley Howard was 22nd.

Other action: Steve Wilbur won the wingless super-sportsman feature at Path Valley Speedway in Franklin County on Saturday. Wilbur was followed by Michael Smith, Eric Walker, Jason Failor and Derek Sheaffer.

Briggs Danner continued his torrid win streak with the United States Auto Club wingless 360 sprints Saturday in Bridgeport, New Jersey. Danner’s win came over Alex Bright, Billy Pauch Jr., Joey Amentea and Kyle Spence. On the same show, Dave Brown won the 305 sprint feature over John Brennfleck, Rory Janney, Buddy Schweinbinz and CJ Fraison.

The ARDC Midgets raced at New Egypt, New Jersey, on Saturday with Brian Carber scoring the win in the York County-based Lefever Motorsports car. Kenny Johnson, Jeff Shampine, York’s Michael Markey and Mark Bitner completed the top five.

Gregg Satterlee won Friday’s Billy Winn Tribute Race for the super late models at Bedford Speedway. Following Satterlee were Trevor Feathers, Matt Cosner, Jeff Rine and Drake Troutman.

Brian Brown won Saturday’s sprint feature at Knoxville.

