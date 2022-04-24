York County driver wins three 410 sprint races in four days; other dirt-track action

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

The Keith Kauffman Classic for the All Stars at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday night will go into the history books as a true classic.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri outgunned Logan Wagner to score the $10,000 win for his third 410 sprint victory of the week.

Macri’s triumphs were just part of a successful few days of racing for York County drivers.

Wagner grabbed the early-race lead at the Juniata County facility, with Macri working his way forward from the sixth starting spot. Macri caught up with Wagner and took the lead for the first time on the 17th of 30 laps. The duo would swap the lead many times in the remaining laps, with Macri coming out on top for his seventh overall win of the season.

Wagner finished second, with Lance Dewease in third. Ryan Smith and Mike Wagner completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lucas Wolfe, Danny Dietrich, Parker Price Miller, Jeff Halligan and Blane Heimbach.

Briggs Danner won the United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprint feature over Steve Drevicki, Alex Bright, Carmen Perigo Jr. and Mark Smith.

OTHER AREA DIRT RACING

Campbell wins at Lincoln: Another York County driver, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, got his first win of the season in Saturday’s 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway.

Campbell collected $4,000 for his third career win at the Adams County track.

Dillsburg’s Chris Arnold grabbed the early lead from his pole starting spot and held the top spot for more than half of the 30-lap feature. Campbell, meanwhile, was working his way forward from the eighth starting spot.

It wasn’t until the 18th lap that Campbell was able to take the top spot away from Arnold. Campbell went on to score the win over seventh-starter Tyler Ross, with Aaron Bollinger coming from 11th for third. Arnold settled for fourth, with New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall in fifth. Austin Bishop (from 11th), York’s Chase Dietz (from 20th), Manchester’s Trey Hivner, Billy Dietrich (from 14th) and Devon Borden (from 21st) completed the top 10.

Andrew Yoder scored his second win of the weekend in the limited-late-model feature. Yoder, who also won at Clinton County on Friday, started second and led the whole distance. Wesley Bonebrake came from ninth to finish second, with Bobby Beard, Shaun Miller and Dan Zechman in the top five.

Travis McClelland won the Legends feature. McClelland charged from the seventh starting spot to take the lead on the second lap. He then had to fend off repeated challenges from Seth Kearchner for the victory. Bob Stough, Chris Transeau and Mike Racine completed the top five.

Marks triumphs at Grove: Friday at Williams Grove Speedway, Brent Marks drove to victory in the All Star-sanctioned Tommy Classic for the 410 sprint cars.

Marks collected $6,000 for his third overall victory of the season.

Marks started from the front row at the Cumberland County track and led the entire 30-lap distance to best Lance Dewease for the victory. Danny Dietrich grabbed third in the closing stages of the race with defending All Star champion Tyler Courtney in fourth and Anthony Macri fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Parker Price Miller, Justin Whittall, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, TJ Stutts, and Kyle Reinhardt.

Macri also wins at Bloomsburg and Bridgeport: Anthony Macri’s second win of the week came on Thursday when he won the All Star feature at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Macri’s win that night at the Columbia County track came over Bill Balog, with Justin Peck, Tyler Courtney and Jeb Wise in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Parker Price Miller, Alex Bowman, Brent Marks, Dylan Norris and Hunter Schuerenberg.

Macri started off the week with an unsanctioned win at Bridgeport, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

That night, he won over Kyle Reinhardt, Justin Peck, Christopher Bell, Freddie Rahmer, Ryan Smith, Parker Price Miller, Briggs Danner, Brent Marks and Alex Bowman.

Jackson victorious at BAPS: Tony Jackson proved his adaptability on Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County when he won in the super-sportsman races both with wings and without.

In the winged feature, Jackson battled with two-time season winner Russ Mitten for the win. Jackson led from the third of 25 laps but yielded the top spot to Mitten once on the 23rd lap. He regained the top spot the next lap and led Mitten to the checkered flag. Mitten finished second, followed by Kenny Edkin, Steve Fannasy and Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jay Fannasy, Timmie Barrick, Matt Ondek, Chase Gutshall and John Edkin.

Using the same car without wings and with some other set-up changes, Jackson came back to win the wingless feature after a battle with Dellinger. This time he took the top spot from Dellinger on the eighth of 25 laps. Dellinger finished second, followed by Steve Wilbur, Erick Walker and Ondek in the top five.

York’s Sam Rial was the extreme-stock-car winner over Hunter Fulton, York Haven’s Brian Rehbein, York’s Patrick McClane and Johnny Palm.

Duke first at Hagerstown: Ken Duke Jr. won the 305 sprint feature at Hagerstown Speedway in northern Maryland on Saturday.

Following Duke were Johnny Scarborough, Tyler Cochran, Scptt Lutz and Daren Bolac.

Macedo grabs Outlaws win: After losing the Friday show at Tri City in Indiana to saturated grounds, the World of Outlaws did race at Tri State on Saturday.

Carson Macedo was the winner over Brad Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild, Spencer Bayston and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was eighth and Brock Zearfoss was 14th.

Other races: AJ Flick won Friday’s 410 sprint feature at Lernerville, and Kyle Lee was Friday’s late-model winner at Bedford.

