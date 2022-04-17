It was a record-setting Saturday night on central Pennsylvania dirt tracks

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Danny Dietrich raced to his third Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint win of the season on Saturday night in impressive fashion.

Dietrich collected $4,000 for his 58th career Lincoln win, and in the process, established a new 30-lap track record in the nonstop event.

Dietrich started eighth at the Adams County track and took the top spot from Austin Bishop in lapped traffic on the 11th lap. Dietrich went on to complete the race in 7 minutes, 44.249 seconds.

In all, the top four finishers crossed the line faster than the old track record.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Devon Borden finished second, with Dover’s Alan Krimes in third. Bishop and Manchester’s Trey Hivner completed the first five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Aaron Bollinger, Thomasville’s Chad Trout, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, York’s Chase Dietz and Tyler Esh, who led the first lap before yielding to Bishop.

Teenage rookie Logan Rumsey, of Manchester, raced to his first career 358 sprint win in that 20-lap feature.

A second-generation driver, Rumsey started fifth and took the lead away from Jayden Wolf on a 15th-lap restart.

Wolf finished second, with Brett Wanner, Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub and York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh in the top five. Completing the top 10 were York’s Brett Strickler, Nat Tuckey, York’s Jordan Strickler, Nash Ely and Hayden Miller.

Rain hit the speedway moments after the final checkered flag.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Dillsburg driver sets Port Royal record: In a record-setting Saturnight, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri took top honors in Port Royal’s 25-lap 410 sprint feature with a time of 7:17, which broke the track’s 25-lap mark.

Macri’s second win of the weekend was worth $4,000.

Macri came from the eighth starting spot to secure the win over Dylan Cisney, with Steve Buckwalter in third. AJ Flick and Jeff Halligan completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were TJ Stutts, Gerard McIntyre Jr., Justin Whittall, Lucas Wolfe and Blane Heimbach.

Rain hit the Juniata County track following the 410 sprint feature and the features for the super late models and limited late models will be completed at later dates.

Macri also wins at Williams Grove: Macri scored his first win of the weekend on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway.

Macri started from the pole position and led all 25 laps for the $5,500 win at the Cumberland County track.

It was Cisney who followed Macri to the line on Friday as well. Freddie Rahmer finished third, with Borden and Dietrich in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Trout, Wolfe, Buckwalter, Krimes and Brent Shearer.

Briggs Danner scored the win in the United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprint feature.

Danner’s win came over Alex Bright.

The previous evening, Danner and Bright had split the twin 15-lap features at Bloomsburg.

At the Grove, Tommy Kunsman finished third with Mike Thompson and Steve Drevicki in the top five.

York Haven’s Dave Grube won the 305 sprint feature at the Grove over Derek Hauck, Scott Frack, York Haven’s Austin Reed and Ken Duke Jr.

Mitten victorious at BAPS: Russ Mitten remained perfect in the feature win column at BAPS Motor Speedway this season.

Mitten scored his second win in as many races in Saturday’s 25-lap super-sportsman feature at the northern York County facility.

Mitten led every lap to best Kenny Edkin. Luke Deatrick finished third, with Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Troy Rhome in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jay Fannasy, Steve Fannasy, Matt Ondek, Timmie Barrick and Tony Jackson.

Jorjie Sweger won the Legends feature over Wes Allman, with Shaun Abney, Preston Allman and Chris Transeau in the top five.

York’s Patrick McClane was the extreme stock car winner over York’s Sam Rial, with Hunter Fulton, Felton’s Bob Scott Jr. and York Haven’s Brian Rehbein in the top five.

Roy Denike won the scramble-car feature and Mike Schane was the 602 crate-modified winner.

Bright triumphs at Bloomsburg: Bright won the first of the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint features at Bloomsburg Thursday, with Christian Bruno, Joey Amentea, Danner and Drevicki in the top five.

The second event at the Columbia County track found Danner in victory lane, followed by Drevicki, Bright, Billy Pauch Jr. and Amentea.

Mark Smith won the winged United Racing Club 360 sprint feature over Derek Hauck, Davie Franek, Ryan Smith and Andy Best.

Rounding out the top 10 were Etters’ Brian Carber, Macri, Adam Carberry, Jason Shultz and Jake Kirklin.

Other 305 sprints: Tyler Cochran was the 305 sprint winner at Clinton County Speedway on Friday over Matt Tibbs, Josh Brenner, Jeffrey Weaver and Scott Lutz.

Kevin Nagy won the 305 sprint feature at Bridgeport, New Jersey, Saturday. Following Nagy were Tim Lulg, Larry McVey, Josh Bricker and Mark Bitner.

Macedo tops Outlaws: The World of Outlaws’ sprints only completed the Saturday portion of a two-day show at Peveley, Missouri, over the weekend.

Friday was rained out.

On Saturday, Carson Macedo scored the win over Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, with Brad Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild and James McFadden in the top five. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 10th and Brock Zearfoss was 19th.

Courtney sweeps All Stars: The All Stars completed a two-day show at Attica, Ohio, over the weekend, with defending champion Tyler Courtney sweeping the events.

Friday, Courtney won over Greg Wilson, Craig Mintz, Scott Bogucki and Parker Price Miller. Kyle Reinhardt was 19th.

Saturday, it was Courtney over Zeb Wise, Cole Duncan, Cory Eliason and Hunter Schuerenberg. Reinhardt was 15th.

—Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.