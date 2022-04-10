California racer gets first central Pa. win at Lincoln; other weekend dirt-track racing

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

California native Buddy Kofoid has been making frequent trips to the central Pennsylvania dirt tracks early this season.

Saturday it paid off with his first area win.

Kofoid collected $6,900 for his 410 sprint victory in the Weldon Sterner Memorial Race at Lincoln Speedway.

Kofoid started outside Dover’s Alan Krimes on the front row in the 35-lap contest at the Adams County oval but slipped backwards at the start. Krimes led the first lap with pressure from Danny Dietrich, who had won the previous two races at Lincoln.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Dietrich took over the top spot on the second lap, but his progress was limited. A flipping Jim Siegel halted action at the end of the third lap. Siegel was uninjured and that incident was the only time the race was slowed.

The final 32 laps went green and Kofoid began working his way back to the front. He took the lead from Dietrich on the 11th lap but wasn’t home free. Dietrich offered several challenges, and before long, Freddie Rahmer joined the chase at the front from his sixth starting spot.

Lapped traffic proved to be Kofoid’s friend. In the closing laps he used the slower racers to gain a 1.035-second advantage over second-place-finisher Rahmer. The leaders had lapped half the field by the end of the race.

Dietrich crossed third, with hard-charger Justin Peck taking fourth from the 12th starting spot. York’s Chase Dietz finished out the top five from ninth.

Completing the top 10 were Mark Smith, Krimes, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and Kyle Reinhardt.

Hayden Miller scored his second career 358 sprint win in that 20-lap feature. Like Kofoid, Miller started from the front row but slipped back at the start. This time a tangle between leaders Justin Foster and Jayden Wolf on the ninth lap was the break Miller needed.

Miller crossed the line ahead of David Holbrook, with Nash Ely in third. Cody Fletcher and Brett Wanner finished out the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh, Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub and Steve Owings.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Logan Wagner victorious at Port Royal: Four-time defending track champion Logan Wagner made it two in a row Saturday in the 25-lap 410 sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway.

Wagner’s victory at the Juniata County track was worth $4,000.

Wagner took the lead from Michael Walter II on the ninth lap and went on to the win over Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri. Walter finished third, with Jeff Halligan and Parker Price Miller in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Zeb Wise, Gerard McIntyre Jr., Mike Wagner, Lucas Wolfe and Dylan Cisney.

Jason Shultz opened the season for the United Racing Club 360 sprinters with a victory in that feature at the Port. Shultz won out in a battle with Ryan Smith and Macri who followed him across the line. Dallas Schott and Fairview Township’s Pat Cannon completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Derek Locke, Briggs Danner, Derek Hauck, Ryan Stillwaggon and Adam Carberry.

The 305 sprint feature went to Doug Dodson for his second overall victory of the young season. Domenic Melair, Kenny Heffner, Garrett Bard and Mike Alleman completed the top five.

Erb takes $15,000 win at Hagerstown: Tyler Erb won the Conococheague 50 for the Lucas Oil Late Models at Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday.

Erb’s $15,000 win at the northern Maryland track came over Tim McCreadie, with Gregg Satterlee, Kyle Hardy and Devin Moran in the top five.

Hanover’s Allen grabs Outlaws win: Hanover’s Jacob Allen raced to his second career World of Outlaws victory in the Jason Johnson Classic at the Lake Ozark Speedway in Missouri on Saturday evening.

Allen’s win came over Spencer Bayston, with David Gravel, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and Brad Sweet in the top five. Brock Zearfoss finished sixth and Brent Marks was eighth.

Friday’s Outlaw program at US36 Speedway in Missouri was rained out.

Weather issues: Friday racing at Williams Grove Speedway (Cumberland County) and Saturday shows at BAPS Motor Speedway (northern York County) and Path Valley Speedway (Franklin County) were rained out. BAPS also canceled Sunday's show because of cold weather.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.