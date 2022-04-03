Danny Dietrich wins again at Lincoln Speedway; other central Pennsylvania dirt racing

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Danny Dietrich raced to his second win in a row at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

Dietrich’s $4,000 victory was his 57th career win at Lincoln and moves him into sole possession of the sixth spot on Lincoln’s all-time career win list.

Pole-sitter Robbie Kendall, of New Freedom, took the early lead in the 30-lap 410 sprint feature at the Adams County track, but Dietrich was on the move quickly. After starting 10th, Dietrich was in the top five and still going forward at the end of the first lap. He grabbed the lead from Kendall on the fifth lap and never looked back.

Meanwhile, a number of other drivers battled for positions in the top five. Kendall got turned around while racing for fourth late in the race.

In the end, it was Hanover’s Tim Wagaman II who finished second, with Freddie Rahmer, who started ninth, getting third. Billy Dietrich and Niki Young completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Jim Siegel, 12th-starter Devon Borden, 18th-starter Chase Dietz, of York, Mark Smith and 17th-starter Alan Krimes.

Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith led all 20 laps of the 358 sprint feature from the pole. The teenager had constant company from defending track champion Steve Owings at the front, but held tough for his first career win at Lincoln.

Owings finished second, with Brett Wanner, York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh and Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were opening-day winner Matt Findley, Wellsville’s Chris Frank, David Holbrook, Kyle Denmyer and York’s Brett Strickler.

OTHER DIRT RCING

Logan Wagner wins at Port Royal: Defending four-time track champion Logan Wagner raced to his first win of the season Saturday at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County.

Wagner collected $4,000 for his 410 sprint victory.

Wagner started from the pole position, but didn’t take the lead from Justin Whittall until the midpoint of the 25-lap race.

In the end, Wagner scored the win over Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, with Lucas Wolfe in third. Whittall and Jeff Halligan completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Zeb Wise, Blane Heimbach, AJ Flick, Jared Esh and Justin Peck.

Colton Flinner raced to his third win in as many tries in the super-late-model feature. Flinner scored the win over Dylan Yoder, who just edged Gary Stuhler at the line for second. Stuhler, early leader Trevor Feathers and Austin Berry completed the top five.

Dillon Stake was the limited-late-model winner over Jared Folkroad, Todd Snook, Devin Hart and Tayler Farling.

Mitten victorious at BAPS: Russ Mitten drove to the opening-day super-sportsman win at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County on Saturday.

Mitten took the lead on the 10th lap of the 25-lap event and went on to best Tony Jackson for the win. Completing the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Chase Gutshall, Troy Rhome, Jay Fannasy, Timmie Barrick, Luke Deatrick, George Riden and Matt Ondek.

Randy Stoudt was the limited-late-model winner, besting Travis Mease, Joey Hoffer, Matt Murphy and D.J. Mease.

Brian Walls topped the street-stock field, with Kody Sites, Jim Palm, Ryan Smith and Jacob Toney in the top five.

York’s Sam Rial bested Manchester’s Patrick McClane to win the extreme stock-car feature, with Etters' Brian Rehbein, Johnny Palm and Donnie Broderick in the top five.

Steve Cantwell was the classic-car winner.

Bernheisel first at Selinsgrove: Bryan Bernheisel outgunned his father, Jim Bernheisel, at the start and led all the way to win the super-late-model opener at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County on Saturday.

Following the Bernheisels to the finish was Dover’s Gene Knaub, with Jim Yoder and Hayes Mattern in the top five.

Ken Duke Jr. was awarded the 305 sprint win when apparent winner Kruz Kepner’s car was too light in the post-race inspection. Following Duke were York Haven’s Austin Reed, Doug Dodson, Erin Statler and Scott Frack.

Levi Vial won the roadrunner feature.

Perigo triumphs at Path Valley: Craig Perigo won the wingless super-sportsman feature at Path Valley Speedway in Franklin County on Saturday.

Perigo’s win came over Derek Sheaffer, with Luke Lenker, Eric Walker and Matt Cosney in the top five.

Travis McClelland won the legends feature, with Scott Houdeshell, Jeremy Ott, Bob Stough and Chris Transeau in the top five.

Danner tops the field at Bridgeport: Briggs Danner opened the United States Auto Club wingless 360 sprint win Saturday at Bridgeport, New Jersey.

Danner raced to victory over Steve Drevicki, with Kenny Miller III, Ed Aikin and Mike Thompson in the top five.

In the 305 sprint feature, York Haven’s Dave Grube was the winner over Kevin Nagy, Dave Brown, Bill Devault and Chase Moran.

Marks takes Outlaws victory: Local racer Brent Marks bested the World of Outlaws 410 sprint feature Saturday at the Devil’s Bowl in Texas.

Marks, a winner earlier this season at Lincoln, topped Donny Schatz for the win, with Brian Brown, James McFadden and Hanover’s Jacob Allen in the top five. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was 16th and Brock Zearfoss was 18th.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Brad Sweet was an Outlaw winner in New Mexico.

Grove rained out: Williams Grove's Friday show was called off because of the rain and cold during the day.

