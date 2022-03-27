Danny Dietrich drives to Lincoln Speedway sprint win; other area weekend dirt-track racing

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Danny Dietrich raced to his first 410 sprint win of the new season on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Dietrich’s 56th career win at the Adams County track moved him into a sixth-place tie with legendary Bobby Abel on Lincoln’s career win list. Dietrich collected $4,000 for his victory.

Dietrich started 10th in the 30-lap feature and began working his way forward as rookie pole-sitter Zane Rudisill drove into the early lead. Rudisill would hold the top spot for nine laps before sixth-starter Devon Borden took over the top spot. Dietrich was still working forward and was able to edge Borden at the line on the 16th lap. Those two would battle for the top spot for several laps through lapped traffic until Borden made contact with one of the slower cars and suffered a flat tire.

Just when it looked as if Dietrich would be home free, Austin Bishop and Freddie Rahmer tangled on the front stretch with just a lap remaining. They had been battling for seventh place. On the restart, 12th-starter Justin Peck challenged Dietrich, but to no avail.

Dietrich scored the win over Peck, with Jimmy Siegel riding home third. Dover’s Alan Krimes came from the 20th starting spot for fourth and Justin Whittall completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Parker Price Miller, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Rudisill, Dillsburg’s Brie Hershey and Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter.

Doug Dodson won the 305 sprint feature. Dodson surged from the third starting spot into the lead on the first lap and led all 20 laps of the nonstop event for the win. Kruz Kepner finished second, followed by Lewisberry’s Logan Spahr and Ken Duke Jr. Domenic Melair edged York Haven’s Austin Reed at the line by .007 seconds for fifth.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Hanover teen breaks through at Grove: Hanover’s Dylan Norris raced to his first career super-sprint win on Friday evening at Williams Grove Speedway.

The teenager collected $5,500 for his big win at the Cumberland County facility.

Norris started from the pole position and held back all challengers to lead all 25 laps of the event. Kyle Reinhardt finished second after Devon Borden suffered mechanical problems on the final lap while running in that position. Ryan Smith, Brent Marks and Justin Peck completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Aaron Bollinger, Freddie Rahmer, Justin Whittall and Steve Buckwalter.

York’s Rick Eckert drove to a convincing victory in the 30-lap United Late Model Series super-late-model feature.

The win for Eckert was the 213th of his late-model career and moved him into sole possession of second place on the area’s all-time career win list for the late models. Eckert won by more than eight seconds over Gregg Satterlee to collect $3,500. Dover’s Gene Knaub, Newberrytown’s Jason Covert and Jared Miley completed the top five.

Scelzi, Gravel score Outlaw wins: The World of Outlaws' 410 sprint cars raced in California over the weekend.

Friday at Bakersfield, Giovanni Scelzi scored his second Outlaw win of the season. Scelzi’s win came over Corey Day, with Brad Sweet and Carson Macedo making it all California drivers in the top four. Australian James McFadden completed the top five. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was eighth, his uncle Jacob Allen was 10th and Brock Zearfoss was 15th.

Saturday at Perris, David Gravel scored the win over Day, with Macedo, Sweet and Sheldon Haudenschild in the top five. Allen was seventh, Schuchart was 12th and Zearfoss was 23rd.

Postponements: A number of area tracks decided to postpone their shows over the weekend because of the winter-like conditions. Among them were Port Royal, Selinsgrove and BAPS speedways.

