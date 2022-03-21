York County driver becomes 1st repeat 410 sprint winner of 2022 local dirt-track season

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri became the first repeat 410 sprint winner of the central Pennsylvania dirt-track season on Sunday.

Thanks to some late-race heroics at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County, Macri came from the fifth starting spot to pass Brent Marks in the closing stages of the 25-lap feature.

The win was worth $4,000.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Marks finished second, with Gerard McIntyre Jr., Danny Dietrich and Lucas Wolfe in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Fairview Township’s Pat Cannon, A.J. Flick, Mike Wagner, Dylan Cisney and Scotty Thiel.

Ryan Godown was the Short Track Super Series modified winner over Mike Gular, Michael Maresca, Mat Williamson and Matt Sheppard.

Colton Flinner, who won the opening-day late-model feature at the Port, made it two in a row with his win in the United Late Model Series event. Gregg Satterlee finished second, with Jared Miley, Michael Norris and York’s Rick Eckert in the top five.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.