Brent Marks wins rain-delayed Lincoln Speedway sprint feature; other weekend race action

On a night when most every other local track postponed racing action, Brent Marks beat the weather and 37 other racers to win the 30-lap 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

After waiting out a three-hour rain delay, Marks raced to the $4,000 victory at the Adams County track.

Rookie driver Riley Emig took the early lead in the sprint feature from his outside front-row starting spot. Emig would lead until the ninth lap, when he spun from the top spot. That allowed York’s Chase Dietz to assume the lead after having started seventh. It also set up a wild battle for the lead, that at times saw four cars battling for the top position.

It wasn’t until the 26th lap that Marks, who had started ninth, was able to wrest the lead from Dietz. But, Marks still didn’t have it easy. His closest competitors had followed him to the front. In the end, Marks took the win by just .260 of a second over eighth-starter Buddy Kofoid, with 10th-starter Danny Dietrich in third, just a little more than .7 of a second back. Dietz had to settle for fourth, with Brandon Rahmer edging his brother Freddie Rahmer in the battle for fifth. Friday’s Williams Grove Speedway winner, Justin Peck, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter and Thomasville’s Chad Trout completed the top 10.

In the opening race of the season for the 358 sprints, Matt Findley was able to lead every lap of the 20-lap race after starting from the pole position. While Findley maintained the top spot, there were numerous battles throughout the field. Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub, finished second, while super-sportsman ace Frankie Herr, making his first 358 sprint start in years, rode home in third. Wellsville’s Chris Frank and York’s Jordan Strickler completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jayden Wolf, Steve Owings, Cody Fletcher, Kyle Keen and Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith.

Perigo shines at Path Valley: Path Valley was the only other track around the area to beat the rain on Saturday.

Among the winners there were Brett Perigo in the wingless super sportsmen and Jaxon Garman in the limited late models.

Postpomements: Racing programs on Saturday at Port Royal, BAPS and Selinsgrove speedways were postponed because of rain in their areas.

Port Royal elected to move the 410 sprint car portion of their program to Sunday and added it to a program that included modifieds and late models.

Peck first at Williams Grove: Williams Grove nearly managed to complete its Friday season opener before the rains moved into the area.

Justin Peck drove to the $5,500 win in the 410 sprint feature at the Cumberland County track.

Peck started fifth, and took over the top spot when pole-sitter Mark Smith suffered mechanical problems on the ninth of 25 laps. Peck had been challenging for the lead when Smith suffered his troubles. Peck went on to score the win over Fairview Township’s Pat Cannon. Lucas Wolfe finished third, with Hanover’s Dylan Norris and Kyle Reinhardt in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Freddie Rahmer, Brent Marks, Danny Dietrich, Aaron Bollinger and Steve Buckwalter.

Gregg Satterlee claimed the $3,000 victory in the rain-shortened United Late Model Series feature. That event was set for 30 laps but was considered complete when a second rain storm hit the speedway after 20 laps.

Kyle Hardy led the first eight laps. The first rain delay in the race came with seven laps completed and lasted about 20 minutes. One lap after the race restarted, Hardy suffered mechanical woes and turned the lead over to Satterlee, who went on to score the win over York’s Rick Eckert. Newberrytown’s Jason Covert came from the back of the field to finish third, with Dover’s Gene Knaub in fourth. Andy Haus completed the top five.

Macedo tops Outlaws: Out on the West Coast, rain also hampered the World of Outlaws 410 sprint weekend.

Friday’s show at Merced, California, was completed, but Saturday’s show at Wastonville, California, was completely washed out.

Friday, Carson Macedo scored the win over Brad Sweet, with Giovanni Scelzi in third giving California drivers a sweep of the podium in their home state. Tyler Courtney and Spencer Bayston completed the top five. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was seventh, Brock Zearfoss was 13th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 20th.

