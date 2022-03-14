Five central Pa. dirt tracks have racing programs set during during super Saturday

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

As is often the case when the local racing season starts during the winter months, last weekend’s area programs were lost to Saturday’s snowstorm.

However, that doesn’t mean racing won’t continue. In fact, this weekend things pick up quite a bit.

Three days of local racing are planned and a number of car classes will get their first tests on the local ovals this year.

Racing action this week is set to start at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday evening. After losing its opener to last weekend’s snow, the Cumberland County track will give it another shot this Friday. For Friday’s show, the 410 sprint cars will be joined by the United Late Model Series super late models.

No less than five tracks will be in action on Saturday evening. Lincoln Speedway in Adams County returns for its third show of the season, this time featuring the 410 sprint cars and the first race of the season for the 358 sprints.

Lincoln also moves its starting time to 6 p.m. this week for its first nighttime show of the year.

Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County is set for its second show of the season on Saturday.

The Port will feature the 410 sprint cars, the ULMS super late models and the limited late models. The starting time this week at the Port is 4 p.m.

BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County will kick open the gates for racing on Saturday as well. BAPS is set for a 4 p.m. opener with the super sportsmen, limited late models and Legends. For each of those classes, it will be the season opener.

Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County is also opening on Saturday with the Short Track Super Series modifieds as its top class.

The STSS has had several shows down south in the early season but will be making its northern debut in Selinsgrove’s 2 p.m. show. The 602 crate sportsman modifieds will also compete.

Path Valley Speedway in Franklin County is also set to open its season on Saturday.

The wingless super sportsmen headline the show, which also includes the 600cc and 270cc micro sprints, thundercars and strictly stocks.

Port Royal comes right back on Sunday at 4 p.m. with a special show featuring the STSS modifieds and the ULMS super late models.

That gives the ULMS late models a full three-day weekend in the area, while the STSS has a double-race weekend.

Time for Hall of Fame nominations: Before the weekend races are here, however, the York County Racing Club will host a general membership meeting on Wednesday evening at the club hall in Zions View.

Those with an interest in the YCRC’s Hall of Fame should note that this meeting is the one where they can nominate deserving racing personalities for consideration to the Hall of Fame.

The guest speaker for this month’s YCRC meeting is third-generation driver Derek Locke. Last season, Locke won every 358 sprint feature held at Williams Grove Speedway to secure his second consecutive point title there. Locke also raced 360 sprint cars last season.

His grandfather, Fred Locke, was a winning super-sportsman driver, and his father, Howie Locke, won numerous super-sportsman races and point titles. Howie Locke also won a 358 sprint title at Williams Grove and a 410 sprint race at Lincoln.

Third Sunday Roundtable: If all of those racing activities aren’t enough, Sunday will also feature the Third Sunday Roundtable discussion at the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.

The topic this month is the Reading Fairgrounds.

Longtime racing official Mark Garman will emcee and drivers Kenny Brightbill and Meme DeSantis will be joined by Vince Valinano on the panel.

Last weekend's indoor action: The winter indoor racing series wrapped up last weekend in Syracuse, New York, with Scott Kreutter picking up the series title by three points over Tim Buckwalter.

Ryan Bartlett won the Syracuse race inside the new building on the fairgrounds that once hosted Super Dirt Week on its now long-gone “Moody Mile” oval track.

Kreutter is a dirt-track 360 sprint driver from New York state and also operates an indoor go-kart track for the public. Kreutter actually sponsored the indoor race at Syracuse.

Buckwalter, who fell just short of the title, has raced nearly every form of dirt-track car around the area and is a member of the longstanding racing family from eastern Pennsylvania. Last year he won the modified point title at Big Diamond.

