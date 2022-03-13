In wild travel weekend, NASCAR star Kyle Larson gets back in sprint car, wins Outlaws race

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

The World of Outlaws returned to California over the weekend for a two-day stop at Tulare.

Saturday’s feature found California native and current NASCAR Cup Series point champion Kyle Larson outrunning his brother-in-law, Outlaw champion Brad Sweet, for the win.

In his 114th start, Larson has already reached 25 Outlaw wins. He earned $10,000 for the victory.

Larson has said for years that Thunderbowl Raceway at Tulare is his favorite track. He proved that this weekend by pulling out all the stops to make sure he competed in the Outlaws race at Tulare.

Larson, 29, hadn’t raced at the technical 1/3-mile facility since 2013. He was extra motivated to make it happen with his NASCAR Cup Series obligations only 500 miles away at Phoenix Raceway this weekend.

It made for a chaotic weekend of travel for Larson. Friday, he landed in Tulare in the afternoon, finished third in the Outlaws Feature and then took a plane back to Phoenix.

On Saturday, he qualified seventh in Phoenix for Sunday’s Cup Series race and then flew back to Tulare to win the Outlaws feature on Saturday night.

He then flew back to Phoenix for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

David Gravel, Spencer Bayston and Rico Abreu completed the top five in Saturday’s Outlaws feature. Hanover drivers Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen were 12th and 16th, respectively, while another local Outlaw, Brock Zearfoss finished 17th.

In Friday’s feature, another Cailfornia driver, Giovanni Scelzi was the winner over Gravel, Larson, Abreu and Sweet. Schuchart was 15th, Zearfoss was 18th and Allen was 24th.

Bartlett takes indoor race in Syracuse: Three-quarter midget standout Ryan Bartlett raced to his first indoor racing series win on Saturday at Syracuse, New York.

Bartlett survived a late-race tangle with Andy Jankowiack to score the win over Anthony Sesely.

Scott Kreutter finished third and edged Tim Buckwalter for the indoor series point title by three points. Kreutter is a New York state 360 sprint driver during the regular season.

Tommy Catalano and Joey Bailey completed the top five in the three-quarter midget race.

Carlisle’s Missy Bootes won the champ kart feature over Mike Perry and Jonathan Keister.

Scott Neary was the slingshot winner over Jared Silfee and Matthew Mertz.

Local races wiped out by snow: The Saturday snowstorm that hit the area wiped out local racing over the weekend.

Lincoln, Port Royal and Williams Grove were all forced to postpone their racing action over the weekend.

The World of Outlaws contributed to this report.