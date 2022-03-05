Dillsburg's Anthony Macri drives to $4,000 sprint triumph at Lincoln Speedway

STAFF REPORT

Dillsburg's Anthony Macri has seen plenty of success in his young racing career, but he's struggled at Lincoln Speedway recently.

This year, however, has been a different story.

Macri started off the season last week with a third-place finish in the Icebreaker 30 for the 410 sprints. He backed it up with a $4,000 win in Saturday's super-sprint feature at Lincoln.

“Obviously this was one of our struggle point-tracks and we’ve worked our (butts) off to get our car better. And this shows it’s paying off,” Macri said after Saturday’s race.

Saturday's 30-lap feature went nonstop and was only seven seconds shy of the 30-lap track record. It was Macri’s fourth victory the Adams County oval.

Macri scored his first win of the 2022 season, 2.874 seconds ahead of T.J. Stutts. Chase Dietz held on to third and Danny Dietrich, the hard charger of the race, finished fourth after starting 16th. Buddy Kofoid completed the top five.

Justin Peck took sixth, followed by Freddie Rahmer, Alan Krimes, Brent Mark and Dylan Norris.

Dietz led the first 20 laps before Macri grabbed the lead for good on the 21st lap.

Lincoln Speedway provided information for this report.