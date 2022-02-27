Freddie Rahmer races to victory in Icebreaker 30 at Lincoln Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Freddie Rahmer raced to his first Icebreaker 30 season-opening win at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

The two-time defending track champion at the Adams County oval earned $5,000 for his 17th career Lincoln victory in the 410 sprints.

Rahmer started third and took the lead from Aaron Bollinger on the 11th of 30 laps. He then had to fend off several challenges from second-place finisher Brent Marks.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri finished third, with Danny Dietrich and Lewisberry’s Jordan Givler in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Bollinger, Billy Dietrich, Buddy Kofoid, Justin Whittall and Dylan Cisney.

The program was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon but was moved to Sunday because of better weather.

OTHER DIRT RACING

Mark Smith sweeps in Florida: Local racer Mark Smith swept the United Sprint Car Series 360 sprint weekend at the Southern Raceway in Florida.

Smith won on both Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s show saw Smith take the victory over Wayne Johnson, Chris Martin, Danny Smith and Greg Wilson. Local racer Davie Franek was 10th.

Saturday Smith was the victor over Martin, Johnson, Franek and Slater Helt.

Outlaws rained out: The two-day World of Outlaws show in Magnolia, Mississippi was rained out.

