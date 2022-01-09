Team Penske NASCAR tire changer wins indoor feature in Allentown

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Ryan Flores, a New Jersey native and a current Team Penske NASCAR tire changer, returned to his racing roots to win Saturday’s three-quarter-midget feature in Allentown's PPL Center.

Flores, a regular in the winter indoor racing series, raced to the win over Andy Jankiawak.

"Andy J," as he is known, races regularly with the asphalt modifieds, but last season had several very good showings with the ARCA series on the super speedways. Three-quarter regular Matt Janish finished third, with Big Diamond Speedway modified champion Tim Buckwalter in fourth and New York State sprint racer Scott Kreutter in fifth.

Friday’s triple-20 semi-late features went to Buckwalter, Billy Pauch Jr. and Matthew Roselli.

In Saturday’s champ-kart feature, Jonathan Keister was the winner over Tyler Brown, Camp Hill’s Missy Bootes, Chris Natoli and Chase Keister.

The slingshot feature Saturday fell to Brett Beiber over Jared Silfee, Scott Neary, Lauden Reimert and Cody Kline.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.