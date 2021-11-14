Brent Marks continues late-season success with season-ending win in 'The Showdown' at BAPS

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The BAPS Motor Speedway wrapped up the local outdoor racing season on Saturday with “The Showdown.”

Brent Marks drove to the $5,000 win in the 30-lap 410 sprint feature.

Marks, who won two races in the Carolinas the previous weekend, including a World of Outlaws event, started from the pole position and had to fend off Danny Dietrich to score the win.

Marks took the lead at the start, with Dietrich quickly advancing from the fourth starting position to challenge. Dietrich passed Marks for the lead on the 16th lap, but Marks was back on top two laps later and held the lead to the finish, with Dietrich in second.

Hanover’s Logan Schuchart came from the seventh starting spot to finish third, with Freddie Rahmer getting fourth after starting 14th. Justin Peck finished fifth.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Marci was sixth, followed by Kyle Reinhardt, Hanover’s Jacob Allen, York’s Chase Dietz and Ryan Smith in the top 10.

Mike Gular raced to the $5,000 victory in the 358 modified feature.

Gular’s win came over veteran driver Frank Cozze, with Jeff Strunk, Cale Ross and Dominic Buffalino in the top five.

Dylan Schuntz won the big-car enduro and Roy Denike was the small-car enduro winner.

Mark Smith wins in Florida: Local racer Mark Smith won the United Sprint Car Series 360 sprint feature Friday evening in Milton, Florida, but had to settle for a second-place finish behind Matthew Howard on Saturday evening.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.