Regional racer earns win in World of Outlaws sprint finale at The Dirt Track in Charlotte

Regional racer Brent Marks wrapped up the World of Outlaws 410 sprint season with a win Saturday evening on The Dirt Track in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Marks, from Myerstown, Lebanon County, took over the top spot on the 21st of 25 laps when Hanover’s Logan Schuchart broke a wheel and hit the fence while leading.

Marks went on to score the win over his cousin, Brock Zearfoss, with Donny Schatz coming from 25th for third. David Gravel and Carson Macedo completed the top five. Kyle Reinhardt was 20th and Schuchart was credited with 22nd.

Friday, it was Gravel who scored the big win in Charlotte. Kerry Madsen finished second. with Brian Brown, Macedo and Schatz in the top five. Marks was sixth, Schuchart was ninth, Zearfoss was 13th, Reinhardt was 14th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 16th.

Jonathan Davenport swept both nights of the World of Outlaws late-model racing at Charlotte. Saturday, he bested Garrett Smith, Bradon Sheppard, Tim McCreadie and Chris Madden for the win. Ross Robinson was 16th, Newberrytown’s Jason Covert was 20th and Bryan Bernheisel was 21st.

Friday, Davenport was followed by Sheppard, Dennis Erb Jr., Tyler Erb and Ricky Weiss. Covert was 12th and Robinson was 16th.

Marks also started his week well, winning at Cherokee Speedway in South Carolina on Tuesday. Parker Price Miller, Eric Riggins Jr., Giovanni Scelzi and Gary Leadbetter completed the top five.

Danner wins in Jersey: Friday evening in Bridgeport, New Jersey, Briggs Danner wrapped up the United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprint season with his eighth win of the year.

Danner’s win came over Alex Bright, with Davie Franek, Nash Ely and Damon Paul in the top five.

Saturday at Bridgeport, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri won the winged United Racing Club 360 sprint feature over Danner, with Ryan Smith, Derek Locke and Franek in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Bright, Adam Carberry, Dallas Schott, Jason Shultz and Devon Borden.

