Hanover's Logan Schuchart earns $20,000 in 'special' World of Outlaws win at Devil's Bowl

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Saturday at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Texas, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart came from the eighth starting spot to score the $20,000 World of Outlaws victory.

It was an impressive performance for sure, but not nearly the whole story.

Schuchart’s win moved him into a tie for the 20th spot on the Outlaws' all-time career win list with 30 victories. The driver who he is now tied with? Bobby Allen, who just happens to be Schuchart’s grandfather and team owner with Shark Racing.

“He’s my mentor, he’s my hero, he’s the guy I’ve looked up to since I was a little kid,” Schuchart said about his grandfather on the World of Outlaws website. “I always wanted to be like him when I was growing up, I mean he was a legend. To reach 30 wins and tie him at a track like Devil’s Bowl with so much history is just awesome. This is a special one.”

“I’m so proud of that boy,” Bobby Allen said of his grandson. “I want to see him win another hundred races.”

The win was Schuchart’s seventh with the Outlaws this season and his eighth overall. He has won four times in the last 13 Outlaw races in his No. 1s.

Carson Macedo finished second, with Sheldon Haudenschild, early leader Ayrton Gennetten and Donny Schatz in the top five. Brock Zearfoss finished 11th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 14th.

Friday evening in Lawton, Oklahoma, Macedo scored the feature win with the Outlaws over Schuchart. Schatz, Brad Sweet and David Gravel completed the top five. Zearfoss was seventh and Allen was 14th.

Path Valley postponed: Saturday’s program at Path Valley was rained out, and moved to Sunday.

