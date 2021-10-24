Clark races to victory in Blue Collar Classic; plus other weekend dirt-track action

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Justin Clark raced to victory in the Blue Collar Classic for the 305 sprints on Saturday at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County.

Clark’s big win came over Derek Hauck, with Kevin Nagy, Buddy Schweiwinz and Kassidy Kreitz in the top five.

Dillon Stake won the limited-late-model feature over Shawn Shoemaker, Devin Hart, Todd Snook and Casey Steinhoff.

OTHER WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING:

Blair wins Keystone Cup: Max Blair won Saturday’s Keystone Cup super-late-model feature at Bedford Speedway in western Pennsylvania.

Jeff Rine finished second, with Matt Cosner, Gregg Satterlee and Kyle Lee in the top five.

Gutshall victorious at Path Valley: Kevin Gutshall was the wingless super-sportsman winner at Path Valley Speedway in Franklin County on Saturday.

Steve Wilbur, Bob Gutshall, Mike Smith and Craig Perigo completed the top five.

VanInwegan declared USAC winner: The United States Auto Club East Coast 360 sprint series was in Middletown, New York, on Saturday, but the feature was cut to 14 laps because of rain.

Billy VanInwegan was declared the winner over Alex Bright, Matt Tanner, Briggs Danner and Damon Paul.

Scelzi takes Outlaws triumph: Giovanni Scelzi won Friday’s World of Outlaws feature at Lakeside in Kansas.

Scelzi’s win came over Donny Schatz, with Kerry Madsen, Aaron Reutzel and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart in the top five. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 10th and Brock Zearfoss was 20th.

Thomas tops Patriot 360 sprints: The Patriot Tour 360 sprint cars raced at New York state’s Outlaw Speedway Friday with Jordan Thomas taking the win over Williams Grove 358 champion Derek Locke.

Local 410 racer Lucas Wolfe was eighth and Davie Franek was 19th.

Kofoid, Abreu and Timms win in three-day Trophy Cup: The three-day Trophy Cup weekend was reeled off in Tulare, California, over the weekend.

Winners were Buddy Kofoid on Thursday, Rico Abreu on Friday and Ryan Timms on Saturday. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri had a best finish of second on Thursday, and finished seventh in the weekend points despite having two flat tires in Saturday’s big race. Devon Borden also competed at Tulare.

BAPS cancels show: While several other tracks around the area were able to race Saturday, a persistent afternoon rain forced BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County to cancel Saturday’s racing program.

It has not been rescheduled.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.