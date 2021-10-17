York County driver wins Lincoln Speedway season-ender; other weekend dirt-track action

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Fawn Grove's Matt Campbell won the season-ending 410 sprint race at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

The Lincoln program was delayed 2 hours, 45 minutes by rain.

NASCAR Truck driver Stewart Friesen won Saturday’s 200-lap STSS modified feature at Port Royal.

Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell closed out the Lincoln Speedway season with an exciting win in the 410 sprint feature on Saturday night.

Campbell’s $4,000 victory was his first at the Adams County track in several years, but the second overall this season for the York County driver.

Polesitter Billy Dietrich jumped out to the early lead at the start of the 30-lap feature, with Campbell close behind from his third starting spot. Dietrich’s night came to an end after leading seven laps when he tangled with a car he was attempting to lap when another racer spun in front of them. Dietrich’s car flipped over and caught fire, but he was uninjured.

That turned the lead over to Campbell, who was scored the leader of the remaining laps. However, on the final lap, Devon Borden, who started eighth, swapped the lead with Campbell before settling for second. Dillsburg's Anthony Macri raced from 10th to finish third, and in the process clinched the Champion Racing Oil Central Pennsylvania championship.

York’s Chase Dietz and Lewisberry’s Jordan Givler completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Aaron Bollinger, track champion Freddie Rahmer, Thomasville’s Chad Trout, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody and Dover’s Alan Krimes, who was the race’s hard charger, advancing from 21st for 10th.

Steve Owings clinched the 358 sprint track championship with a convincing win from the ninth starting spot.

Owings and York’s Travis Scott swapped the lead several times in the 20-lap race. York’s Dylan Orwig led the first three laps before Scott took over the top spot. Owings first passed Scott for the lead on the 15th lap, but Scott was back in front for three more laps before Owings took command for good on the 19th lap.

Scott finished second, with Cody Fletcher, Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub and York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Chad Criswell, Orwig, York’s Brett Strickler, Matt Findley and Tim McClelland.

Lincoln’s program was delayed 2 hours, 45 minutes after rain showers hit the area in the afternoon, lasting until about 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln also announced that the 2022 season will open with the Icebreaker 30 on Saturday, Feb. 26.

OTHER WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING

NASCAR Truck contender earns $50,000 win at Port Royal: NASCAR Truck Series championship contender Stewart Friesen won Saturday’s 200-lap Short Track Super Series modified feature at Port Royal Speedway.

Friesen’s win at the Juniata County facility was worth $50,000.

Friesen’s win came over Matt Shepard, with Matt Stangle, Ryan Godown and Mike Gular in the top five.

Friday’s four 20-lap qualifying races went to Andy Bachetti, Shepard, Godown and Billy Pauch Jr.

Thursday’s STSS modified tune-up event was won by Mike Mahoney, with Mat Williamson, Godown, Alex Yankowski and Ryan Watt in the top five.

Saturday’s sportsman modified feature was won by Steven Kemery.

Duke gets BAPS triumph: BAPS Motor Speedway completed the Friday portion of its two-day Insinger Fuels weekend before Saturday’s event was moved to Sunday evening by rain on Saturday.

In the features run on Friday, Ken Duke Jr. won the 305 sprint feature over Doug Dodson, with Will Brunson, Mike Melair and Dominic Melair in the top five.

Brian Walls topped the street-stock feature, with Kody Sites, Stan Wanner, Jimmy Combs and Ryan Smith in the top five.

Jorjie Sweger was the Legends winner over Bob Stough, Jeremy Ott, Choya Young and Travis McClelland.

Hampton wins at Lernervill: Zach Hampton won the Steel City Stampede sprint race at Lernerville Speedway in western Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Following Hampton to the line were A .J. Flick, Sye Lynch, Carl Bowser and Brandon Matus.

Smith earns Louisiana victory: Local racer Mark Smith won Saturday’s 360 sprint feature at the Super Bee Seedway in Chatham, Louisiana.

