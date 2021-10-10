Spencer Bayston earns statement victory with his new team; other weekend dirt-track racing

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Spencer Bayston won the World of Outlaws sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday night.

Bayston earned $15,000 for his victory.

It was only Bayston's fourth outing with his new Pennsylvania-based CJB sprinter.

Spencer Bayston made a statement for his new team with a win in Saturday’s World of Outlaws race at Port Royal Speedway.

Bayston, who will join the Outlaws full time next season in the Pennsylvania-based CJB sprinter, won in just his fourth outing with the team.

Bayston led all 30 laps Saturday for the $15,000 win at the Juniata County track in the 410-sprint event.

“These guys did a flawless job all night," Bayston said about his new crew on the Outlaws website. "We're hungry for next year. They've been working hard and actually changing a lot of stuff to get ready. We're re-molding this team back into the successful shape it deserves to be in. Hopefully tonight is the start of something new."

David Gravel finished second, with Donny Schatz, Kerry Madsen and Hanover’s Jacob Allen in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lance Dewease, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, Brent Marks, track champ Logan Wagner and Sheldon Haudenschild.

Friday, Kerry Madsen led every lap of the 25-lap Outlaw feature to best Dewease by just .081 seconds at the line. That one paid $10,000 to the winner.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri finished third, with Schatz and Marks in the top five. Marks had come from 20th starting position to earn the hard-charger honor. Rounding out the top 10 were Gravel, Lucas Wolfe, Haudenschild, Freddie Rahmer and Danny Dietrich.

Barry Miller won Friday’s limited-late-model feature, while on Saturday Kenny Heffner was the 305 sprint winner over Garrett Bard, Justin Mills, Ken Duke Jr. and York Haven’s Dave Grube.

OTHER WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING

Owings triumphs at Lincoln: Steve Owings got his first Lincoln Speedway 358 sprint win of the season Saturday and took over the track’s point lead for those cars.

Owings has already secured the Trailway Speedway 358 sprint title this season.

Owings came from the fifth starting spot to take the lead from York’s Brett Strickler on the 16th of 20 laps at the Adams County track. Strickler finished second, with Matt Findley, York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh and Jayden Wolf in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Kody Hartlaub, Zane Rudisill, York’s Travis Scott, Ashley Cappetta and Brett Wanner.

Ross Robinson won the super-late-model feature. Robinson started second and was battling Justin Weaver for the lead when Weaver suffered mechanical problems on the second lap. Robinson led the rest of the 30-lap race to best Dover’s Gene Knaub for the $3,000 win. York’s Rick Eckert finished third, with Newberrytown’s Jason Covert and Bryan Bernheisel completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jim Bernheisel, Matt Murphy, Shaun Jones, Hanover’s Cory Lawler and Chad Myers.

Travis Mease led all 20 laps to win the limited-late-model feature over Wes Bonebrake. Dover’s Chase Billet finished third, with Devin Hart and Jason Smith in the top five.

Herr victorious at BAPS: Veteran racer Frankie Herr is on a roll at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

Saturday, Herr raced to his fifth win of the season and third in a row. Herr’s win came over Chase Gutshall, with Russ Mitten, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Matt Ondek in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Steve Fannasy, Luke Deatrick, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger, Eric Rutz and Nate Young.

Teenager Buddy Schweibinz won the 305 sprint feature over Logan Spahr, Josh Becker, Kristina Pratt and Roger Weaver.

Steve Davis won the 602 modified feature, Jordan Henn captured the sportsman-modified feature, Tyler Bartik took the 600cc modified feature and Steve Cantwell topped the classic-car event.

Macedo tops All Stars: The final weekend of racing this season for the All Star sprints was shortened to one day when Friday’s program at Fremont, Ohio, was rained out.

Saturday at Fremont, Cole Macedo scored the win over Cap Henry, with Justin Peck, Hunter Scherenberg and Cory Eliason in the top five.

Kyle Reinhardt finished 18th and Tyler Courtney claimed the All Star point crown for the season.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.