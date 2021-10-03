Carson Macedo slips by Hanover's Logan Schuchart to claim $75,000 National Open victory

STAFF REPORT

Carson Macedo won the biggest payday of his racing career on Saturday night when he sped to victory in the 59th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open for the 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway.

The World of Outlaws driver became the third and final leader in the event at the Cumberland County track, overtaking Logan Schuchart with four laps to go in the 40-lap event and capturing the $75,000 top prize.

In the end, the California driver won the race by .208 of second over Schuchart.

Myerstown's Brent Marks controlled the first 12 laps before spinning in traffic, and then Schuchart took the point. He led the next 23 circuits, but then came charging sixth-starting Macedo. His No. 41 slid by Schuchart coming to the 35th lap and survived a sprint to the checkered flag as Schuchart nearly got him back at the end.

The win is Macedo's 10th of the season, and arguably the most rewarding of his 16 career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series wins.

"Wow, this is the highest-paying win of my career," Macedo said. "You know I left so frustrated the first few times I came to Williams Grove because I couldn't figure it out. I was wondering how the heck other guys are so much better. Then I got in this No. 41 car and Philip Dietz is just amazing at giving me what I need. That's 10 wins with the Outlaws this year, I can't believe it. This team is incredible and I'm lucky to drive this thing."

Schuchart, meanwhile, finished second in the race for the second year in a row.

"All in all, two second-place finishes is way better than what we've done in the past here," Schuchart said. "I'm 28 years old, so I've got a lot of years left to win this race. It sucks, it stings, and I'm hurt, but we'll come back next year and try it again. We've got a great team, great sponsors, and great fans. Carson just ran a great race tonight. He gave me a chance on the last lap, but I was too impatient."

Sheldon Haudenschild rode home third for his best-ever National Open finish, followed by Dillsburg's Anthony Macri and David Gravel. Macri claimed a $1,000 bonus for being the highest-finishing Williams Grove regular in the event.

Sixth through 10th went to defending event champion Donny Schatz, track champion Lance Dewease, Friday night winner Kyle Larson, James McFadden and Outlaws point leader Brad Sweet.

A Schuchart win Saturday would have matched him with his grandfather, Bobby Allen, at 30 career Outlaws wins. At the Grove, Schuchart drove a throwback scheme driven by Bobby in the 1990s.

In Friday’s feature, Larson started from the pole and led all 25 laps despite a late-race challenge from Schuchart, who actually slipped by once. Schatz, Macri and Marks completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dewease, hard-charger Freddie Rahmer, who came from 26th after using a provisional to start the race, Danny Dietrich, up from 21st, Daryn Pittman and Macedo.

OTHER WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK ACTION

Sites leads way at Trailway: Kody Sites won Saturday’s Thunder on the Farm street-stock race at Trailway Speedway in Adams County.

Sites scored the win over Jimmy Combs, with Dalton Myers, Hanover’s Aaron Beard, and Jamie Zentmyer in the top five.

Jeff Dillman was the scramble-car winner, Joe Brown topped the classic cars and enduro races went to Brian Moyer and Robbie Carroll.

Bright takes USAC win in Delaware: Alex Bright won Friday’s United States Auto Club East Coast 360 wingless sprint feature at Georgetown, Delaware.

Bright’s win came over Kenny Miller III, Steve Drevicki, Billy Pauch Jr. and Damon Paul.

Perigo victorioius at Path Valley: Saturday’s wingless super-sportsman feature at Path Valley Speedway in Franklin County fell to Brett Perigo over Bob Gutshall, Michael Smith, Steve Wilbur and Kevin Gutshall.

Hauck wins at Clinton County: Derek Hauck won Saturday’s 305 sprint event at Clinton County, with Ken Duke Jr., Jared Zionkowski, Dominic Melair and Dylon Proctor in the top five.

Some information for this story was provided by the World of Outlaws.