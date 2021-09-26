York County driver races to $20,075 sprint victory, plus other weekend dirt-track action

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

The Jim Nace Memorial National Open was held Saturday at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Dillsburg's Anthony Macri won the event for a second conseutive year.

Macri earned $20,075 for the victory, with Danny Dietrich taking second.

Macri’s 410 sprint win at the Snyder County facility was his 12th overall this season.

Outside front row starter Brian Brown grabbed the early race lead away from polesitter Danny Dietrich. As Dietrich worked to pass Brown for the lead, Macri was working his way forward from the eighth starting spot. Dietrich wrested the lead from Brown on the 10th lap and set the pace. Macri eventually also got by Brown for second.

It wasn’t until the 30th lap that Macri was able to pass Dietrich for the lead. Macri went on to win, with Dietrich holding off the late-race charges of Brown to get second. Brown was third, with Lance Dewease and Brent Marks in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Freddie Rahmer, Giovanni Scelzi, Justin Whittall, T.J. Stutts and Devon Borden.

Derek Hauck won the 305 sprint feature over Etters’ Austin Reed, with Doug Dodson, Fred Arnold and Dominic Melair in the top five.

OTHER WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING

Brown grabs $6,000 triumph at Grove: Friday evening at Williams Grove Speedway, Brian Brown won the 25-lap Outlaw Tune-Up Race.

The $6,000 win was a career first at the Cumberland County track for Brown, who is one of the top competitors at the Knoxville, Iowa, facility.

Brent Marks took the early race lead in the 410 sprint event and distanced himself from the field until mechanical woes sidelined his effort on the 13th lap. Brown took over the top spot at that point but had to contend with Devon Borden late in the race. Borden took over the top spot on the 22nd lap, but Brown got back by on the next lap and went on to the win over Borden.

Giovanni Scelzi finished third, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and Lance Dewease in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Lucas Wolfe, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and Justin Whittall.

Derek Locke ended his perfect season in the Williams Grove 358 sprint series by picking up his eighth win in eight races there. Locke started fifth and took the lead away from Tyler Brehm on the 13th of 20 laps. Brehm finished second, with Justin Foster, John Stehman and Brett Wanner in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Steve Wilbur, Matt Findley, Cody Fletcher, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger and Mark Van Vorst.

Herr does it again at BAPS: Frankie Herr made it two in a row and four on the season with his win in the super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway Saturday evening.

Herr’s win at the northern York County track came over Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, with Tony Jackson, Chase Gutshall and Luke Deatrick in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger, Brouge’s Tyler Wolford, Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller, Dave Hollar and Mike Enders.

Travis Mease won the limited-late-model feature, with Dan Zechman, Chase Billett, Joey Hoffer and Ben Whitaker in the top five.

Jorjie Sweger was the legends winner over Seth Kearchner, Spring Grove’s Blaine Leppo, Chris Transeau and Bob Stough.

Hunter Fulton won the extreme-stock-car feature, with Manchester’s Patrick McClane and York’s Sam Rial next in line.

Owings leads the way at Trailway: Steve Owings scored his third consecutive win and fifth of the season in the 358 sprint feature at Trailway Speedway Friday evening.

Owings’ win came over Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, with David Holbrook in third. Nat Tuckey and Riley Emig completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hayden Miller, York’s Kyle Rohrbaugh, Wyatt Hinkle, Hannah Riser and Bo Gordon Jr.

Kody Sites topped the street-stock feature, with York’s Sam Rial gaining the season-long point title with a second-place finish. Manchester’s Russ Shoop was third.

Chad Weaver topped the limited stocks and Bill Brown Jr. was the classic car winner.

Hanover’s Schuchart grabs Outlaws win: Hanover’s Logan Schuchart won Friday’s World of Outlaws feature at Eldora, Ohio.

Schuchart’s $10,000 win came over James McFadden, with David Gravel, Donny Schatz and Tyler Courtney in the top five. Brock Zearfoss was 18th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen 23rd.

Saturday at Lernerville Speedway in western Pennsylvania, Gravel scored the win over Brad Sweet with Schatz, McFadden and Sheldon Haudenschild in the top five. Allen was seventh, Schuchart was eighth and Zearfoss was 12th.

Abreu tops All Stars: The All Stars moved to Eldora on Saturday, with Rico Abreu taking the win over Parker Price Miller, Ayrton Gennetten, Cap Hanry and Zeb Wise.

Ryan Smith first in New York: Local racer Ryan Smith won Friday’s Patriot Tour 360 sprint race Friday at the Outlaw Speedway in New York state.

