Justin Peck wins Lincoln Speedway's Dirt Classic in torrid battle; other dirt-track action

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Justin Peck won the Dirt Classic at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night.

Peck earned $20,000 for his victory in the 40-lap 410 sprint race.

It was Peck's first career victory at the Adams County track.

Justin Peck claimed $20,000 for his win in Saturday night’s All Star-sanctioned Dirt Classic at Lincoln Speedway.

Peck’s first career victory at the Adams County track came after a torrid battle over the closing laps of the 40-lap, 410-sprint race.

Peck started from the pole position, but it was 18-year-old Zeb Wise, who started second, who claimed the early lead.

While Wise was leading the way, numerous battles were being waged throughout the field, and Peck actually dropped back a few spots. Local racers Brent Marks and Lance Dewease both moved by Peck, but both would later drop from the race with mechanical problems.

It wasn’t until the final five laps of the race that Peck began to challenge Wise for the lead. Peck led the 36th lap before Wise regained the top spot on the 37th circuit. Peck was back on top for good on the 38th lap.

Meanwhile, track point leader Freddie Rahmer, who started 11th, challenged Wise for second and got by but ran out of time to catch Peck.

In the end it was Peck over Rahmer, Wise, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and York’s Cory Haas, who was the race’s hard charger, moving from 17th to finish fifth. New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall, Dover’s Alan Krimes, Giovanni Scelzi, Danny Dietrich and Gerard McIntyre Jr. completed the top 10.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Macri leads every lap at Grove: Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri led every lap on his way to the win in Williams Grove’s All Star-sanctioned Jack Gunn Memorial Friday.

Macri took home $7,000 for his win in the 30-lap race for the 410 sprints at the Cumberland County track.

Macri’s win came over Lance Dewease, who secured his seventh Grove point title with his second-place run. Brent Marks, York’s Chase Dietz and Danny Dietrich completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brian Brown, Zeb Wise, Dylan Cisney, New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall and Cory Eiason.

Etters’ Austin Reed drove to the victory in the 20-lap 305 sprint feature. Reed’s first win with the series came over Devin Adams, with Jeff Geiges, York Haven’s Dave Grube and Brandon McLair in the top five.

Dietrich triumphs at BAPS: Thursday evening at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County, Danny Dietrich scored the win in the 30-lap Greg Hodnett Foundation Race.

Dietrich claimed $5,000 for his efforts in the 410 sprint race.

Dietrich started from the pole position, but it wasn’t until the race neared its midpoint that he was able to wrest the lead from fellow front-row starter Ryan Smith.

Dietrich then had to fend off Brent Marks for the victory. Freddie Rahmer, making his first start for next year’s car owner Rich Eichelberger, came from the 12th starting spot to take third from Smith on the final lap. Smith and Rico Abreu completed the first five. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Peck, York’s Chase Dietz, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., and Bill Balog.

Bill Brown Jr. won the Classic Car feature.

Saturday at BAPS, Frankie Herr raced to his third win of the season in the 25-lap super-sportsman feature.

Herr grabbed the lead from Dave Hollar on the eighth circuit and held off Kenny Edkin for the win. Hollar finished third for his career-best finish, with Devin Beidel and Russ Mitten in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Nate Young, Chase Gutshall, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Mike Enders.

Matt Murphy led all 20 laps to win the limited-late-model feature over Dover’s Chase Billet. Dan Zechman, Ben Whitaker and Travis Mease completed the top five.

Brian Walls was the street-stock winner over York’s Sam Rial, with Jasen Geesaman, Eric Tripp and Manchester’s Russ Shoop in the top five. Rail came back to win the extreme-stock feature over Manchester’s Patrick McClane. Doug Hoffman, Wellsville’s Michael Goodwin and Dover’s Austin Hogue completed the top five. Adam Campbell was the limited-stock winner.

Weber leads way at Trailway: Hanover’s Bradley Weber won the 600cc micro-sprint portion of the Kevin Gobrecht Classic at Trailway Speedway on Saturday.

Weber’s win at the Adams County track came over Hayden Miller, Daniel Bair, Rodney Westhafer and Travis Keiser.

Cory Myers bested brother Craig for the win in the 270cc micro-sprint event, with Bill Laughman, Hellam’s Adrian Shaffer and Joe Long in the top five.

Bob Stough was the winner in the legends cars portion of the program, with Travis McClelland, Stephan Wurtzer, Craley’s Bill Diehl and Seth Kearchner in the top five.

Macedo takes Outlaws win: Carson Macedo won Saturday’s World of Outlaws 410 sprint feature in Hanford, California.

Brad Sweet finished second with James McFadden, Shane Golobic and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart in the top five. Brock Zearfoss was eighth and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 23rd.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.