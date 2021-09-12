Logan Wagner and Logan Schuchart earn big wins, while a 15 year old triumphs at Lincoln

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Logan Wagner won the Tuscarora 50 on Saturday at Port Royal Speedway, earning $54,000.

Hanover's Logan Schuchart took the World of Outlaws Gold Cup race on Saturday, winning $10,000.

A 15 year old, Jayden Wolf, raced to the 358 sprint win at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

Track champion Logan Wagner pulled out all the stops to secure his biggest win ever in Saturday’s Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway.

Over the course of the three-day race weekend at the Juniata County track, Wagner won his fourth consecutive track title at the Port, and then topped it off with the $54,000 win in Saturday’s Tusky 50.

Wagner started second, dropped to third, and then worked his way back to the front. Rico Abreu led in the beginning, yielding to Lance Dewease in the early going. Wagner was second behind Dewease at the halfway break, and then hounded Dewease until finally taking the lead on the 49th of the 50 laps.

Dewease had to settle for second, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri in third. Dylan Cisney and Brent Marks completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 in the All Star-sanctioned event were Spencer Bayston, the winner’s father, Mike Wagner, Bill Balog, Abreu and Gerard McIntyre Jr.

Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody won a special nonqualifiers race.

In Friday’s Night Before the 50 event, Daryn Pittman led all 30 laps for the $10,000 score. Pittman’s win that night came over Lucas Wolfe, with Giovanni Scelzi, Logan Wagner and Brian Brown in the top five. Dewease, Justin Peck, Sye Lynch, Bayston and Marks completed the top 10.

Friday’s late-model feature saw Newberrytown’s Jason Covert pick up the big win over new track champion Dylan Yoder. Yoder’s last-lap pass over third-place finisher Andy Haus allowed him a five-point margin over fourth-place finisher Gary Stuhler in the point chase. Jeff Rine completed the top five.

Thursday, it was Marks who raced to the $8,000 win at the Port. Marks grabbed the lead from Balog on the 11th of 30 laps. Balog finished second, with Pittman, Cory Eliason and A.J. Flick, who led the first eight laps, in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lynton Jeffrey, Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Brown and Wolfe.

Buddy Schuribinz won the 305 sprint feature over Devin Adams, Doug Dodson, Etters’ Austin Reed and Kenny Heffner.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

A 15 year old wins 358 race at Lincoln: A 15 year old, Jayden Wolf, raced to the 358 sprint Summer Series event win at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

Wolf led all 25 laps in only his second start at the Adams County track. It was only about the fifth 358 sprint start of his career.

Steve Owings applied plenty of pressure, but had to settle for second, with Justin Foster, York’s Travis Scott, who secured the Summer Series point title, and Hayden Miller in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Riley Emig, Chad Criswell, Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith and Cody Fletcher.

In the 30-lap super-late-model feature, Newberrytown’s Jason Covert raced to his second victory in as many nights. Covert started second and took the lead from Shaun Jones on the second lap. Jones finished second, with Bryan Bernheisel, Dylan Yoder and Brett Schadel in the top five. Tyler Hurst, Dover’s Gene Knaub, Andrew Yoder, Jim Yoder and Gary Stuhler completed the top 10.

Mike Melair appeared to win the second 305 sprint feature of his career, but in his excitement, he failed to report to the post-race scales, forfeiting the win. Ken Duke Jr., who hounded Melair the whole way, was awarded the win. Garrett Bard, Justin Mills, Mikell McGee and Doug Dodson completed the top five.

Schuchart wins Gold Cup: Hanover’s Logan Schuchart overcame opening-night misfortunes to secure the World of Outlaws Gold Cup on Saturday at California’s Silver Dollar Speedway.

Schuchart finished 24th and last on Friday, but Saturday was all his as he picked up the big $10,000 win. Following Schuchart on Saturday were James McFadden, Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz and Kasey Kahne. Brock Zearfoss was 18th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen 23rd.

Friday, David Gravel was the winner over Colby Copeland, Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild and Kraig Kinser. Allen was sixth, Zearfoss was 16th and, as mentioned, Schuchart was 24th.

Owings leads way at Trailway: Steve Owings won Friday’s 358 sprint feature at Trailway Speedway.

Owings’ win came over Mike Bittinger, with Cody Fletcher, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith and Riley Emig in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jayden Wolf, Bo Gordon Jr., Mason Chaney, Nat Tuckey and Steven Cox.

Bill Laughman won the 270cc micro-sprint feature, Jimmy Combs bested Manchester’s Russ Shoop for the street-stock win and Cody Klinedinst won the limited-stock event.

Ross takes URC victory in Delaware: Tyler Ross won Friday’s United Racing Club 360 sprint feature at Georgetown, Delaware.

Ross’s win came over Josh Weller, with Dallas Schott, Jason Shultz and Robbie Stillwaggon in the top five.

On the same night, Davie Franek won a 360 sprint feature at Outlaw Speedway in New York state.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.