York County driver ends winless drought with $10,000 triumph on World of Outlaws circuit

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Hanover’s Logan Schuchart got back into victory lane this week.

Schuchart’s Shark Racing, Drydene Performance Products No. 1S dominated the 30-lap World of Outlaws 410 sprint feature at Grays Harbor Raceway in Washington on Monday.

The York County driver led from flag to flag to capture his fourth Outlaws win of the season. He earned $10,000.

The triumph snaps a 26-race winless drought, which was his longest dry spell in three years. Schuchart’s 27th career win ties him with modern-day stars Paul McMahan, Tim Shaffer and Kerry Madsen for 21st on the all-time Outlaws wins list. He’s now only three wins away from equaling his legendary grandfather and team owner, Bobby Allen, at 30 Outlaws wins.

“This year has been trying, but it’s not for a lack of effort I can guarantee that,” Schuchart said on the Outlaws website. “I feel like we are one of the top teams out here, and I think we have more than proven that. I have so much confidence in my guys, things just haven’t fallen our way this year. We’ve got about 15 races left, so we want to win as many of those as possible.”

Schuchart won by 1.831 seconds for his first victory since his $50,000 Jackson Nationals title on June 27.

Carson Macedo took second, followed by Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz and David Gravel in the top five. James McFadden took sixth, followed by Kraig Kinser, Brock Zearfoss, Trey Starks and Wayne Johnson.

Hanover’s Jacob Allen took 17th.

Scuchart is sixth in the season-long Outlaws points chase. Sweet is first, followed by Gravel, Macedo, Schatz and Sheldon Haudenschild. Schuchart is 318 points behind Sweet.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this report was provided by the World of Outlaws.