Danny Dietrich wins Labor Day Classic at Port Royal, plus other weekend dirt action

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Danny Dietrich won the Labor Day Classic at Port Royal Speedway on Monday.

Dietrich collected $6,000 for his victory in the 25-lap 410-sprint feature.

Aaron Reutzel finished second in the event, with Hunter Scheurenberg taking third.

Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich won the 25-lap Labor Day Classic at Port Royal Speedway on Monday afternoon.

Dietrich collected $6,000 for his victory in the 70th edition of the event, which is held annually with the Juniata County Fair as the backdrop.

Dietrich started seventh in the 410 sprint event and took the lead from Hunter Schuerenberg on the sixth lap.

He went on to score the victory over Aaron Reutzel. Scheurenberg finished third, with Gerard McIntyre Jr. and Jeff Halligan in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Zach Newlin, Spencer Bayston, Jared Esh, T.J. Stutts and Mike Wagner.

In Saturday’s 410 sprint feature at Port Royal, Lance Dewease raced to his eighth win of the season in the 25-lap feature.

Dewease earned $4,000 for his victory. Mike Wagner finished second, with Brent Marks, Brian Brown and Stutts in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Ryan Smith, Logan Wagner, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Curt Stroup and Dylan Cisney.

Gregg Satterlee collected $5,033 for his win in the Butch Renninger Memorial late-model feature on Saturday. Satterlee’s win came over York’s Rick Eckert, with Max Blair, Newberrytown’s Jason Covert and Gary Stuhler in the top five.

Dillon Stake won the limited-late-model feature.

Esh, Krimes earn Lincoln wins: Tyler Esh and Alan Krimes split the twin 20-lap 410 sprint features during the Bob Leiby Memorial event Saturday evening at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County.

Esh drove to his first victory in several years in the opening feature. The $3,000 win was the second career 410 sprint win for Esh.

Esh started from the pole position and led all 20 laps despite late-race pressure from York’s Cory Haas, who started eighth. Haas finished second, with fellow York drivers Glenndon Forsythe and Chase Dietz next in line. Freddie Rahmer advanced from 15th for fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover drivers Tim Wagaman II and Dylan Norris, Brandon Rahmer, Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter and Devon Borden, who started 20th.

Esh then drew a 12 inversion for the second feature. That was the first good luck Dover’s Krimes had all evening. After dropping from warm-ups and his heat race, the two-time track champion barely managed to take the last qualifying spot for the first feature. He had advanced from 24th to 12th by the end of the race.

The 12 invert put Krimes on the pole position and he led all 20 laps of the second race for the $3,000 win. Tyler Ross finished second, with Borden, Glatfelter and Dietz in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brandon Rahmer, Freddie Rahmer, Haas, Norris and Thomasville’s Chad Trout.

Seth Kearchner pulled out a last-turn win in the hotly-contest 20-lap legends feature. Kearchner passed three-time winner Jeremy Ott off the last turn. Ott, Bob Stough, Stephen Wurtzer and Spring Grove’s Blaine Leppo completed the top five. Craley’s Bill Diehl earned the Lincoln legends point title with a sixth-place finish.

Marks victorious at Williams Grove: Brent Marks led all 25 laps to win Friday’s Todd Shaffer Tribute race at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County.

Marks’ 10th overall win of the season was worth $6,088.

Danny Dietrich hounded Marks at the end, but had to settle for second, with Lance Dewease, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and Brian Brown in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Steve Buckwalter, T.J. Stutts, York’s Chase Dietz, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and Lucas Wolfe.

Derek Locke scored his seventh win in as many 358 sprint races at the Grove this season. Locke’s win came over Matt Findley, with Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Justin Foster and Tyler Brehm in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Fletcher, Chad Criswell, Zachary Cool, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger and Strinestown’s Andrew Hake.

Mitten triumphs at BAPS: Russ Mitten made it two in a row in super-sportsman competition at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

However, this win came in the division’s biggest race, the Gary Wolford Memorial Sportsman 100. The win was Mitten’s first in the 100-lapper.

Mitten took the lead from Devin Beidel on the 60th lap. Track point leader Scott Dellinger, of Lewisberry, finished second, with Beidel, Chris Meleason and Matt Ondek in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jay Fannasy, Steve Fannasy, who also led some laps, Tony Jackson, Mike Enders and Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller.

Rob Rudisill Jr. won the limited-stock event, and Steve Davis was the 602 sportsman modified winner.

Owings leads way at Trailway: Steve Owings won in a photo finish in the Trone Outdoor 358 sprint championship race at Trailway Speedway in Adams County on Friday.

Owings edged David Holbrook for the win, with Mike Bittinger, York’s Brett Strickler and Riley Emig in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Travis Scott, Jayden Wolf, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, Nat Tuckey and Mason Chaney.

Jim Young was the 600cc micro-sprint winner, York’s Sam Rial won the street-stock feature and Robbie Carroll was the scramble-car winner.

McFadden, Sweet, Macedo take Outlaw wins: James McFadden won Friday’s World of Outlaws 410 sprint feature at Skagit, Washington, on Friday, while Brad Sweet won Saturday’s race there.

On Friday, McFadden won over Sheldon Haudenschild. David Gravel, Donny Schatz and Sweet. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was sixth, Hanover’s Jacob Allen was eighth and Brock Zearfoss was 12th.

Saturday Sweet was the winner over Schatz, Gravel, McFadden and Haudenschild. Schuchart was seventh, Zearfoss was eighth and Allen was 22nd.

Carson Macedo won Sunday's Outlaws feature at Skagit. Macedo's win came over McFadden, with Schuchart in third. Sweet and Gravel completed the top five. Zearfoss was 12th and Allen was 15th.

Wise, Bayston take All Star wins: Zeb Wise and Spencer Bayston were All Star winners at Attica, Ohio, over the weekend.

Wise won Friday’s feature over Jac Haudenschild, Skylar Gee, Bayston and Hunter Scherenberge. Kyle Reinhardt was 16th.

Saturday, Bayston was the winner over Wise, Tyler Courtney, Craig Mintz and Justin Peck. Reinhardt was 23rd.

Bright first at Delaware: The United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprints raced at Delaware International Speedway Saturday, with Alex Bright besting Briggs Danner for the win.

Steve Drevicki, Kenny Miller II and Chris Allen Jr. completed the top five.

Selinsgrove rained out: Sunday's program at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County was rained out.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.