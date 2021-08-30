Danny Dietrich earns win vs. All Stars at BAPS Motor Speedway, plus other Sunday racing

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich earned a 410 sprint win at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday night.

Dietrich earned $5,000 for his triumph against the All Stars.

Hunter Schuerenberg was second, followed by Ryan Smith, Freddie Rahmer and Anthony Macri.

“Hats off to the track prep team here tonight. This is the best this track has been in a long time ... there was a top, middle, and bottom ... that was a lot of fun,” Dietrich said on the All Star website. “We needed a win pretty badly. Our schedule has been all over the place this year, so to get this win close to home makes things even more special. We’ll celebrate this one tonight and get ourselves ready for a busy weekend next weekend.”

Freddie Rahmer grabbed the early lead in the 30-lap 410 sprint feature event, with Hunter Schuerenberg taking over the top spot on the 13th lap. It wasn’t until the 28th lap that Dietrich was able to work his way past Schuerenberg after starting 10th.

Dietrich went on to score the win over Schuerenberg, with Ryan Smith, Rahmer and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Courtney, Bill Balog, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody and Brent Marks.

George Riden Jr. raced to the 305 sprint win over Dominic Melair, with Derek Hauck, Tim Euell and Doug Dodson in the top five.

Haudenschild takes Outlaws win: Sheldon Haudenschild won the Rushmore World of Outlaws Showdown on Sunday, taking the $10,000 top prize at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Donny Schatz finished second, followed by David Gravel, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and Brad Sweet. Brock Zearfoss took sixth, followed by Carson Macedo, Kraig Kinser, Travis Reber and James McFadden. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 12th.

Franek victorious at Bloomsburg: Davie Franek won Sunday’s United Racing Club 360 sprint feature at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Franek’s win came over Jason Shultz, with Aaron Jacobus, Josh Weller and Derek Locke in the top five.

