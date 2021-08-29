Cory Eliason drives to All Star win at Lincoln Speedway, plus other weekend racing action

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Cory Eliason won the Kramer Clash on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Eliason earned $7,300 for his victory in the All Star 410 sprint competition.

Eliason started from the pole position and led all 35 laps of the race.

Cory Eliason raced to the $7,300 victory in the Kramer Klash for the All Star 410 sprints at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night.

Eliason’s win was his first ever at the Adams County oval and his first in the area this season.

Eliason started from the pole position and led all 35 laps of the race.

Things were rough in the early going with two major crashes before two laps had been completed. Then things settled down and the race went 27 more laps before two quick late-race cautions.

Early on, Zeb Wise challenged Eliason for the lead, while later, Justin Peck and then Parker Price Miller offered up bids for the lead.

In the end it was Eliason over Price Miller, with Peck and Wise in the top four. Gerard McIntyre Jr. finished fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Reinhardt, Dover’s Alan Krimes, T.J. Stutts, 24th-starter Brandon Rahmer and All Star point leader Tyler Courtney.

Jeremy Ott scored his third Lincoln Legends series win of the season in that 20-lap race. Ott grabbed the lead from Logan Carbaugh on the ninth lap and then had to fend off Carbaugh and Travis McClelland for the win. Chris Transeau and Stephen Wurtzer completed the top five.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

OTHER RACING

Dillsburg’s Macri wins at Selinsgrove: Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri won Selinsgrove’s $5,000-to-win Jack Gunn Memorial Race Saturday.

Macri’s win in the 410 event at the Snyder County facility came over Ryan Smith, with Danny Dietrich, Blane Heimbach and Jason Shultz in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lance Dewease, Shiloh’s Landon Myers, Justin Whittall, Austin Bishop and Zach Hampton.

Trent Brenneman was the limited-late-model winner and Curtis Lawton won the roadrunner feature.

Mitten victorious at BAPS: Russ Mitten raced to the winged super-sportsman victory Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

Mitten’s win came over Tyler Wolford, with Kenny Edkin, Frankie Herr and Timmie Barrick in the top five.

In wingless super-sportsman action, Kevin Gutshall was the winner over Cliff Brian Jr., Billy Brian Jr., Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Bob Gutshall.

Dellinger fared best of the drivers who raced with both classes, finishing 10th in the winged feature.

Chad Smith won the limited-late-model feature over Joey Hoffer, Dan Zechman, Dover’s Jed Latshaw and Wayne Pfiel.

Ricky Weaver was the limited-stock winner.

Courtney shines at Grandview: All Star point leader Tyler Courtney scored the $6,000 win in Thursday’s All Star 410 event during Thunder on the Hill at Grandview Speedway in Berks County.

Courtney wrested the lead from Zeb Wise on the 19th

of 35 laps and then had to fend off Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri for the win in a near-photo finish.

Justin Peck, Wise and Cory Eliason completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hunter Schuerenberg, Parker Price Miller, Brent Marks, Danny Dietrich and Ryan Smith.

Brett Kressley won the modified feature.

O’Neal, McCreadie get big wins at Port Royal: Port Royal Speedway’s three-day Lucas Oil late-model event was shortened to two days when Saturday’s big show was washed out after nearly four inches of rain fell on the Juniata County speedway.

Hudson O’Neal won Thursday’s $10,000 top prize over Jonathan Davenport, Ricky Thornton Jr., Shane Clanton and Tim McCreadie.

Andrew Yoder won the limited-late-model feature over Trent Brenneman and Devin Hart.

On Friday, McCreadie picked up $12,000 for his Lucas Oil win, with Jesse Owens, Tyler Erb, Clanton and O’Neal in the top five.

Mike Alltobelli won the Mid Atlantic Modified feature.

Hanover’s Phillips leads way at Trailway: Hanover’s Cody Phillips scored his first 358 sprint win Friday at Trailway Speedway in Adams County.

Phillips’ win came over Steve Owings, with Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, Riley Emig and Nat Tuckey in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tim McClelland, David Holbrook, Mike Bittinger, Mason Chaney and Steven Cox.

Cory Myers won the 270cc micro-sprint feature, while Manchester’s Russ Shoop was the street-stock winner.

Schatz gets Outlaws victory: Donny Schatz won Friday’s World of Outlaws show at Greenwood, Nebraska.

Schatz’s win came over Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, James McFadden and David Gravel. Brock Zearfoss was sixth, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was eighth, and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 10th.

Rainouts: Spotty rain around the area over the weekend played havoc with some tracks.

In addition to Port Royal’s Saturday rainout with the Lucas Oil late models, Williams Grove lost its Friday All Star sprint show, Clinton County was rained out Friday and Hagerstown was rained out Saturday.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.