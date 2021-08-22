York County sprint drivers enjoy successful weekend on central Pennsylvania dirt tracks

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

York's Chase Dietz won Saturday's 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway.

Dillsburg's Anthony Macri won 410 sprint races at Port Royal and Williams Grove speedways.

Gregg Satterlee won $10,000 for his World of Outlaws late-model feature victory.

York’s Chase Dietz raced to his second Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint win of the season in Saturday’s 30-lap Barry Skelly Memorial Race.

Dietz collected $4,000 for his third overall win of the season.

It was a big night for York County drivers at the Adams County track.

It was also a big weekend overall for York-area drivers on the central Pennsylvania circuit. Dillsburg's Anthony Macri captured victories on both Friday at Williams Grove and Saturday at Port Royal.

At Lincoln, Manchester’s Trey Hivner grabbed the early lead in the sprint feature from his outside front-row starting spot. Dietz, who started third, took over the top spot on the seventh lap and then had to fend off a late-race challenge from second-place-finisher Jim Siegel for the victory, which came by less than a second. Devon Borden came from the ninth starting spot for third, with 12th-starter Danny Dietrich in fourth and 15th-starter Alan Krimes, of Dover, in fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Aaron Bollinger, York’s Cory Haas, T.J. Stutts, Hivner and Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr.

Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub got his first career 358 sprint win in the 20-lap feature. Hartlaub took the lead from York’s Kyle Rohrbaugh on the 17th lap. Rohrbaugh finished second with Wyatt Hinkle, Steve Owings and York’s C.J. Tracy in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mason Chaney, York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh, Justin Foster, Cody Fletcher and York’s Jordan Strickler.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Dillsburg's Macri wins at Port Royal: Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri scored his second win of the weekend in Port Royal Speedway’s 25-lap 410 sprint feature Saturday.

Macri’s win was worth $4,000.

Macri bested Steve Buckwalter for the win at the Juniata County facility, with early leader Curt Stroup in third. Gerard McIntyre Jr. and Etters' Pat Cannon completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Wagner, Blane Heimbach, Justin Whittall, Dylan Cisney and Ryan Smith.

Briggs Danner was the United States Auto Club East Coast 360 wingless sprint winner over Alex Bright. Christian Bruno, Tommy Kunsman and Eric Jennings completed the top five.

The USAC East Coast Series also raced Friday at Bedford, where Bright was the winner over Danner, with Kenny Miller III, Nash Ely and Joey Amentea in the top five.

Macri also wins at Grove: Macri’s first win of the weekend came on Friday, when he scored his first career Williams Grove Speedway 410 sprint win in the 25-lap feature at the Cumberland County oval. That one was worth $5,500.

Hanover’s Dylan Norris led the first 14 laps before being passed by Shiloh’s Landon Myers for the lead. Macri had entered the picture and took the top spot from Myers on the 18th circuit. Macri went on to win over Lance Dewease, with Myers, Norris and Doug Hammaker in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, Aaron Bollinger, Jared Esh, Devon Borden and Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell.

In the World of Outlaws late-model 40-lap feature, Gregg Satterlee led all the way for the $10,000 win. Satterlee’s strongest challenge came from NASCAR Cup Series point leader Kyle Larson, who was stalking the leader when mechanical troubles sidelined his effort with just four laps remaining. Chris Madden finished second, with Kyle Hardy, York’s Rick Eckert and Matt Cosner in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brandon Sheppard, Ricky Weiss, Max Blair, Shaun Jones and Tyler Breuning.

Fannasy drives to BAPS triumph: Jay Fannasy got his first win of the season in Saturday’s super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Fannasy’s win came over Troy Rhome, with Russ Mitten, Timmie Barrick and Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Chris Meleason, Chase Gutshall, Tony Jackson, Mike Enders and Nate Young.

Dover’s Chase Billet won the 50-lap feature for the limited late models. Billet’s fourth win of the season came over Dover’s Jed Latshaw, with Ben Whitaker, Wayne Pfeil and Matt Murphy in the top five.

Eric Tripp was the street-stock winner and Hunter Fulton won the extreme-stock feature.

Schatz tops Outlaws: Friday’s World of Outlaws 410 sprint feature at River Cities Raceway was rained out, while action resumed Saturday at Fargo, North Dakota.

Hometown favorite Donny Schatz scored the win over David Gravel, James McFadden, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and Sheldon Haudenschild. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 10th and Brock Zearfoss was12th.

Eliason, Duncan take All Star victories: Cory Eliason scored his first All Star win of the season Friday at Lake Odessa, Michigan.

Eliason was followed by Tyler Courtney, Spencer Bayston, Justin Peck and Hunter Schuerenburg. Kyle Reinhardt finished 15th.

Saturday at Waynesfield, Ohio, Cole Duncan was the winner over Eliason, with Peck, Bayston, and Cap Henry in the top five. Reinhardt was eighth.

Trailway show rained out: Sunday's scheduled 410 sprint show at Trialway Speedway in Adams County was rained out. The track is hoping to reschedule the show, which was set to honor track founder Armin Hostetter.

