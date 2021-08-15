Tyler Ross wins at Lincoln, Kyle Larson wins at Knoxville to highlight weekend dirt action

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Tyler Ross won the 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday, earning $4,000.

Ryan Smith (Clinton County) and Cory Haas (Big Diamond) also earned 410 sprint wins over the weekend.

With many central Pennsylvania driving standouts competing in Iowa, Tyler Ross enjoyed his stay in the region over the weekend.

Ross raced to his third Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint win of the season on Saturday evening. His victory in the nonstop 30-lap feature was worth $4,000.

Meanwhile, NASCAR star Kyle Larson earned significantly more cash on Saturday night by winning the 60th Knoxville Nationals in Iowa. Larson collected $176,000 for his triumph in one of the nation's premier 410 sprint races.

At Lincoln, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody grabbed the early lead on the first lap from his outside front-row starting spot at the Adams County facility. Ross started third and began to reel in the leader before the halfway point of the race. Just past the halfway point, Moody and Ross swapped the front spot three times in three laps, before Ross took the lead for good on the 19th lap.

Ross went on to score the win over ninth-starter Devon Borden, with Moody, Gerard McIntyre Jr. and Freddie Rahmer in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Shiloh’s Landon Myers, York’s Cory Haas, Brandon Rahmer and Thomasville’s Chad Trout.

Jeremy Ott started second and led all 20 laps of the legends feature to score his second Lincoln win of the season. While Ott held the top spot the whole race, he had to withstand pressure from several challengers. Travis McClelland finished second, with Logan Carbaugh, Bob Stough and Stephen Wurtzer in the top five.

Michael Altobelli raced from the sixth starting spot to take the lead from Ray Kable Jr. on the eighth of 20 laps and went on to win the Mid-Atlantic modified feature at Lincoln over Kable, with Steve Axtell, Justin Cullum and Rick Holsun in the top five.

At Knoxville, Larson took the lead from Donny Schatz just before the halfway point in the 50-lap race and then held back a late-race challenge from Schatz for the win.

Schatz finished second, with Brad Sweet, Giovanni Scelzi and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart in the top five. Brent Marks finished sixth. Brock Zearfoss was 15th, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was 17th and Danny Dietrich was 24th.

David Gravel won the Wednesday preliminary event, with Brian Brown the Thursday winner and Rico Abreu the Friday winner.

Here’s a rundown of other locals who competed in Iowa: Kyle Reinhardt was 22nd in the B-Main, Mike Wagner 18th in the C-Main, New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall was 11th in the D-Main, while Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 14th, T.J. Stutts was 17th, Dylan Cisney was 19th and Tyler Esh was 22nd. Lucas Wolfe failed to start the event. Cisney advanced to the D-Main with a second-place finish in the E-Main, while Allen did likewise with a third and Esh with a fifth. Logan Wagner was unable to start after a hard crash in Friday’s event.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Ryan Smith wins at Clinton County: Ryan Smith raced to victory in the return of the 410 sprints to the Clinton County Fairgrounds Saturday.

Smith’s win came over Billy Dietrich, with Mark Smith in third. Darin Gallagher and Davie Franek completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Ryan Kissinger, Derek Locke, Mike Thompson, Josh Beamer and Joe Kata III.

In Friday’s 305 sprint program at Clinton, Jared Zionkowski was the winner over Ryan Lynn, Jarrett Crocket, Josh Beamer and Dylon Proctor.

York's Haas scores triumph at Big Diamond: York’s Cory Haas scored his second win in as many races when the 410 sprints returned to Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville, Schuylkill County, on Friday evening.

Haas’ $4,500 win came over Mark Smith, with Austin Bishop, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, and Tyler Ross in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Alex Bright, Devon Borden, York’s Bradley Howard, Billy Dietrich and Tyler Reeser.

Rudisill victorious at Path Valley: Zane Rudisill raced to his first career 358 sprint win in Saturday’s Summer Series event at Path Valley Speedway in Franklin County.

Rudisill bested York’s Travis Scott for the win, with York’s Brett Strickler, Chad Criswell and Wellsville’s Chris Frank in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Fletcher, Jake Galloway, Tyler Brehm, Hayden Miller and David Holbrook.

Haus first at Selinsgrove: Andy Haus was the late-model winner at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County on Saturday.

Haus scored the win over Jeff Rine, with Dan Stone, Brett Schadel and Andrew Yoder in the top five.

Dominic Melair got the win in the 305 sprint feature, with Kassidy Kreitz, Kruz Kepner, Garrett Bard and Ken Duke Jr. in the top five.

Trent Brenneman was the limited-late-model winner over Danny Snyder, Shaun Miller, Shawn Shoemaker and Casey Steinhoff.

Brad Mitch won the roadrunner feature.

Trailway rained out: Trailway Speedway in Adams County was rained out on Friday.

