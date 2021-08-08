York driver earns 410 victory at Lincoln for his first win in several years; other results

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

York's Cory Haas earned a 410 sprint victory on Sautrday night at Lincoln Speedway.

Washington state teen Devon Borden won Friday at Williams Grove and Saturday at Port Royal.

Tony Jackson raced to his second win of the season in the super-sportsman 25-lap feature at BAPS.

York’s Cory Haas scored his first win in several years Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.

Haas, who took last year off, drove to the $4,000 victory in the 30-lap 410 sprint feature at the Adams County facility.

Billy Dietrich grabbed the early lead from his second starting spot and held the top spot for the first 22 laps, while Haas was working his way forward from the ninth starting spot. Haas took over the top spot on the 23rd lap and went on to score the win over Dietrich.

Dover’s Alan Krimes finished third after starting 15th, with Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter in fourth and 16th starter Freddie Rahmer in fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Aaron Bollinger, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Brandon Rahmer, Jim Siegel and Hanover’s Dylan Norris.

Justin Foster claimed his first career 358 sprint win in a 20-lap Lincoln feature.

Foster started second and grabbed the lead from polesitter Riley Emig on the 12th lap. Emig finished second with Zane Rudisill in third. York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh and Matt Findley completed the first five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Fletcher, Ashley Cappetta, Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Wyatt Hinkle and York’s C.J. Tracy.

Sam Scicchitano led all 20 laps to win the 600cc modified feature.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Big weekend for teen driver Borden: Devon Borden completed a perfect weekend with a $4,000 win in the 410 sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County on Saturday night.

The Washington state teenager drove to victory over Jeff Halligan, with point leader Logan Wagner in third. Michael Walter II and Blane Heimbach completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Gerard McIntyre Jr., Jared Esh, Jeb Wise, Mike Wagner and Etters’ Pat Cannon.

Kyle Lee won the super-late-model feature over Andrew Yoder, Trevor Feathers, Dillan Stake and Gary Stuhler.

Garrett Bard was the 305 sprint winner over Kenny Heffner, Tyler Snook, Ken Duke Jr. and Dominic Melair.

Borden raced to his first career 410 sprint win Friday at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County.

The teen started from the pole and led every lap for the $5,500 win. Several late-race restarts placed point leader and track win leader Lance Dewease on Borden’s back bumper, be he was able to fend off Dewease’s advances for the win.

York’s Chase Dietz finished third, with Tyler Ross and Freddie Rahmer in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Aaron Bollinger, Zeb Wise, Dover’s Alan Krimes, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody and Hanover’s Dylan Norris.

Dover’s Gene Knaub led all 20 laps for the super-late-model win. The victory was the first at the Grove in the super late models for the track’s all-time win leader in limited-late-model competition. Gary Stuhler dogged Knaub the whole way to finish second, with Justin Weaver, Dylan Yoder and Manchester’s Randy Christine Jr. in the top five.

Jackson first at BAPS: Second-generation driver Tony Jackson raced to his second win of the season in the super-sportsman 25-lap feature at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County Saturday.

Jackson’s win came over Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, with John Edkin in third. Frankie Herr and Mike Enders completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Ondek, Chase Gutshall, Jay Fannasy, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger and York Haven’s Daniel John.

Randy Stoudt was the limited-late-model winner over Ben Whitaker, Wayne Pfeil, Dover’s Jed Latshaw and Dover’s Chase Billet.

Stephen Wurtzer won the legends feature, with Seth Kearchner, Logan Carbaugh, Bob Stough and Choya Young next in line.

Patrick McClane was the extreme-stock winner over Donnie Broderick, Red Lion’s Bob Scott Jr., York’s Sam Rial and Hunter Fulton.

Robbie Carroll won the limited-stock feature.

Big night for McClellands at Trailway: Trailway Speedway in Adams County honored its biggest winner, Brad McClelland, on Friday evening, and in the end it was Brad’s son, Tim McClelland, in victory lane after the 358 sprint feature.

Tim McClelland dogged leader Cody Phillips, of Hanover, for many laps before Phillips dropped from competition. McClelland then went on to score the win over Cody Fletcher, with Steve Owings, Hayden Miller and David Holbrook in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, Mike Bittinger, York’s Kyle Rohrbaugh, Riley Emig and Bo Gordon Jr.

Craig Myers won the 270cc micro-sprint feature over Hellam’s Adrian Shaffer, with Brian Marriott, Jesse Hare and Zach Glass in the top five.

Dalton Myers was the street-stock winner and Tom Spangler topped the limited stocks.

Danner leads way at Bloomsburg: The United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprints raced at Bloomsburg Speedway in Columbia County on Friday, with Briggs Danner picking up his seventh win of the season.

Danner’s win came over Carmen Perigo Jr., Damon Paul, Alex Bright and Tommy Kunsman.

Macri, Shaffer win in West Virginia: Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri won Friday’s sprint feature at the West Virginia Motor Speedway, besting Tim Shaffer.

Shaffer turned the tables on Macri Saturday, with the $20,000 win over Macri.

York driver Bradley Howard had finishes of sixth and 11th.

An Outlaws sweep for Haudenschild: Sheldon Haudenschild swept the Iron Man weekend for the World of Outlaws at Pevely, Missouri, on Friday and Saturday.

Friday, Haudenschild's win came over Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and Carson Macedo. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was eighth, Brock Zearfoss was 11th, Danny Dietrich was 17th and Lucas Wolfe was 18th.

Saturday, it was Haudenschild over James McFadden, Sweet, Schuchart and Rico Abreu. Allen was seventh, Deitrich was eighth, Zearfoss was 15th and Wolfe was 20th.

Smith takes 360 race in New York: Local racer Ryan Smith won the 360 sprint feature at the Outlaw Speedway in New York state Friday.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.