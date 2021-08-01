Freddie Rahmer, Brent Marks, Logan Wagner earn 410 sprint wins in central Pa. on Saturday

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Freddie Rahmer raced to his fourth Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint win of the season on Saturday evening.

Rahmer’s 18th career win at the Adams County track was worth $5,000.

York’s Chase Dietz raced into the early lead in the 30-lap contest, using his pole starting position to outgun his uncle, York’s Cory Haas, at the start. Rahmer, who started third, quickly moved to second and began hounding Dietz for the lead.

It wasn’t until the 13th lap that Rahmer was able to overtake the leader. That's when Dietz brushed the wall exiting the fourth turn and suffered a flat right rear tire. Rahmer, the Lincoln point leader, led the rest of the way to best Haas for the win, with New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall in third. Brandon Rahmer and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Tyler Ross, Billy Dietrich, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and Mark Smith.

West York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh raced to his third win of the season in the 20-lap 358 sprint feature. Rohrbaugh took the lead from Zachary Cool on the fourth lap and stayed just in front of an intense three-car battle for second.

In the end, Cool retained second, with Steve Owings and Zane Rudisill next in line. Ashley Cappetta completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Esh, York’s C.J. Tracy, Shiloh’s Landon Myers, Cody Fletcher and Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Marks, Wagner victorious at Port Royal: Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County presented two 410 sprint features Saturday.

Brent Marks collected $10,000 for his win in the 30-lap Greg Hodnett Tribute Race, and point leader Logan Wagner got $5,000 for his win in the 25-lap Dream Race.

In the Hodnett Tribute, Marks scored the win over Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, with Lance Dewease, Logan Wagner and Jeff Halligan in the top five. Completing the top 10 in that race were Danny Dietrich, Mike Wagner, Michael Walter II, Dylan Cisney and A.J. Flick.

Following Wagner in the Dream Race were Dewease, Dietrich, Cisney and Blane Heimbach. Marks, Macri, Flick, Lucas Wolfe and Tyler Reeser completed the top 10.

Gregg Satterlee won the late-model feature over Ross Robinson, Gary Stuhler, Dylan Yoder and Colten Flinner.

Campbell triumphs at Grove: Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell scored his first win of the season on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County.

Campbell collected $5,000 for his second career Grove 410 sprint win.

Campbell started from the pole position and withstood numerous challenges to lead all 25 laps. Lance Dewease started second, fell to fourth, and then rallied back to finish second. Danny Dietrich was third, with Freddie Rahmer coming from 10th to finish fourth. T.J. Stutts completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lucas Wolfe, York’s Chase Dietz, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri (who rebounded from a flat tire while running fifth), Mark Smith and Aaron Bollinger.

Derek Locke won both 358 sprint Summer Series events to keep his perfect streak alive at the Grove. Locke has won all six 358 sprint races at the Grove this season.

In the make-up race that was rained out a few weeks ago, Locke came from the 12th starting spot to take the lead from Steve Owings on the 18th of 25 laps. Owings finished second, followed by Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger, Cody Fletcher and York’s Travis Scott in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Chad Criswell, Nat Tuckey, Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Matt Findley and Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub.

In the regularly scheduled race, Locke started from the pole and led all 25 laps. This time Frank came from midpack to finish second, with Findley, Justin Foster and John Stehman in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tuckey, Scott, Owings, Criswell and Devin Adams.

Meleason first at BAPS: Chris Meleason raced to his first win of the season in the super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County on Saturday evening.

Meleason led all 25 laps to score the win over Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger. Jay Fannasy got third, with Timmie Barrick and Frankie Herr in the top five. Kenny Edkin, Daniel John, Chase Gutshall, Brogue’s Tyler Wolford and Mike Enders completed the top 10.

Michael Altobelli won the Mid-Atlantic modified feature over Steve Axtell Jr., Ray Kable Jr., Justin Cullum and Jerry Foster.

Steve Davis was the 602 sportsman modified winner and Ricky Weaver Jr. topped the limited stocks.

Brian leads way at Trailway: Cliff Brian Jr. got his first win of the season when the wingless super sportsmen visited Trailway Speedway in Adams County on Friday evening. Brian claimed the victory over Levi Hippensteel, with Matt Cisney, Steve Wilbur and Jason Failor in the top five.

Travis McClelland won the Legends feature over Craley’s Bill Diehl, with Stephen Wurtzer, Spring Grove’s Blaine Leppo and Owen Dimm in the top five.

Daniel Blair was the 600cc micro-sprint winner over Rodney Westhafer, Bradley Weber, Randy Kunkle and Travis Keiser.

Robbie Carroll topped the limited stocks.

Reutzel, Gravel take Outlaw wins: The World of Outlaws 410 sprint cars made a New York state swing over the weekend.

Friday, at Ransomeville, Aaron Reutzel scored the win, despite an an impressive run by New York 360 sprint racer Paulie Colagiovanni. Kraig Kinser, Brad Sweet and David Gravel completed the top five. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was seventh, Brock Zearfoss was 10th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 15th.

Saturday action moved to Weedsport, where Gravel scored the win after a late-race miscue by leader Sheldon Haudenschild. Sweet, Donny Schatz, Carson Macedo and Schuchart completed the top five. Allen was ninth and Zearfoss was 11th.

All Star action: The All Stars had a mid-country swing this week.

Tuesday at Odessa, Missouri, Brian Brown won, while Thursday at the Missouri State Fair, Tyler Courtny was the winner over Kerry Madsen.

Then Madsen went on a tear.

Madsen won Friday at the I34 Speedway in Iowa, and again Saturday at Knoxville, Iowa. Friday’s win came over Courtney, Bill Balog, Giovanni Scelzi and Spencer Bayston. Saturday, Bayston, Scelzi, Brown and Rico Abreu followed Madsen.

Bard shines at Clinton County: Garrett Bard won Friday’s 305 sprint race at Clinton County, with John Walp, Jared Zionkawski, Dominic Melair and Dylan Proctor in the top five.

