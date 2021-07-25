WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING: Brent Marks earns $20,000 Outlaws triumph at Williams Grove

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Brent Marks came away the big winner in the World of Outlaws' visit to Williams Grove Speedway over the weekend.

Marks claimed Saturday’s $20,000-to-win Summer Nationals 410 sprint race at the Cumberland County facility after Sheldon Haudenschild scored the $10,000 victory on Friday.

It was Marks' sixth career World of Outlaws win.

In Saturday’s 30-lap race at the Cumberland County track, Marks started fourth and took the lead away from Donny Schatz on the 21st lap. Marks then had to withstand several serious challenges from Haudenschild to maintain the lead.

In the end, it was Marks over Huadenschild, with Schatz in third. Carson Macedo and Lance Dewease completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, James McFadden, David Gravel, Aaron Reutzel and Lucas Wolfe.

"That was pretty intense," Marks said on the World of Outlaws website. "The track was tricky and the lap cars made it tough. We had a lot of close calls out there, but we survived and pulled it off. The track really threw us for a curveball, it was drier than we expected. We made the right calls, though. That was a ton of fun racing with Sheldon and Donny like that."

The Myerstown, Lebanon County, native was happy to call it a much-needed win for the Pennsylvania Posse.

"We broke the streak of the 4-0 Outlaws, so for tonight, I guess you can call us Posse," Marks joked on the WoO website.

Friday, Haudenschild led all 25 laps on his way to the victory.

While Haudenschild controlled the race, all eyes were on Dewease, who advanced from the 17th starting spot to finish second. McFadden finished third, with Schatz and Marks in the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Gravel, Macedo, Brad Sweet, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and Danny Dietrich

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

York's Dietz wins at Selinsgrove: York’s Chase Dietz raced to his first career Selinsgrove Speedway 410 sprint win on Saturday in Snyder County.

Dietz’s second overall win of the season was worth $4,000. Mark Smith finished second, with Blane Heimbach, Etters’ Pat Cannon and Ryan Taylor in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Bradley Howard, Jason Shultz, Logan Wagner, Mike Wagner and Curt Stroup.

“Yoder Nation” was in full force in the late-model feature. Jim Yoder bested his son, Dylan Yoder, for the win. Dan Stone finished third, with York’s Rick Eckert and Andrew Yoder, the winner’s nephew, completing the top five. Jeff Rine, Dover’s Gene Knaub, Brett Schadel, Kyle Knapp and Andy Haus completed the top 10.

Brad Mitch was the roadrunner winner.

Ondek shines at BAPS: Matt Ondek raced to the win in Saturday’s super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

Ondek took the lead on the 13th lap of the 25-lap contest to score his first win in quite some time. Tony Jackson finished second, with Frankie Herr, Russ Mitten and Kenny Edkin in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jay Fannasy, Brogue’s Tyler Wolford, Mike Enders, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Chris Meleason.

Troy Miller wrested the lead from his son Shaun and went on to win the limited-late-model feature over Randy Stoudt, with Shaun Miller in third. Dover’s Chase Billet and Dover’s Jed Latshaw completed the top five.

Manchester’s Patrick McClane won the extreme-stock feature over Donnie Broderick, York’s Sam Rail, Strinestown’s Travis Horan and Hunter Fulton.

York's Rohrbaugh leads way at Trailway: York’s Kyle Rohrbaugh scored his first career 358 sprint win Friday at Trailway Speedway in Adams County, holding off a late-race charge by second-place-finsher Steve Owings.

Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, Steven Kisamore and Cody Fletcher completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tim McClelland, Nat Tuckey, Mason Chaney, Hannah Riser and Austen Truechet.

Travis McClelland won the legends feature over Craley’s Bill Diehl, with Travis Perry, Logan Carbaugh and Mike Racine in the top five.

York’s Russell Shoop was the street-stock winner over York’s Sam Rial, Kody Sites, Zach Myers and Hanover’s Danny Beard.

Craig Myers bested brother Cory Myers for the 270cc micro-sprint win.

Henry, Bell earn top All Stars: The All Stars were at Lake Ozark in Missouri on Friday and Saturday.

Friday, Cap Henry scored the win over Zeb Wsie, Charistopher Bell, Giovanni Scelzi and Cory Eliason. Kyle Reinhardt was 10th.

Saturday, Bell scored the win over Henry, with Tyler Courtney, Eliason and Scelzi in the top five. Reinhardt was 24th.

Danner, Bright shine in USAC races: The United States Auto Club East Coast 360 wingless sprints had a two-race weekend.

Friday at Georgetown, Delaware, Briggs Danner raced to the win over Nash Ely, Alex Bright, Bruce Buckwalter Jr. and Billy Ney.

Saturday, at Bridgeport, New Jersey, Bright was the winner over Danner, Ed Aikin, Mark Bitner and Ely.

The World of Outlaws contributed to this report.