TUESDAY'S DIRT-TRACK RACING: Dietrich wins at Selinsgrove, Sweet triumphs at Lernerville

Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich helped Selinsgrove Speedway celebrate its 75th anniversary with a big win in Tuesday's 25-lap 410 sprint feature.

Dietrich collected $5,075 for his victory.

Dietrich started from the pole position and outgunned fellow front-row-starter T.J. Stutts at the waving of the green. Despite several early-race challenges from Stutts, Dietrich led all 25 laps at the Snyder County facility.

Hometown driver Blane Heimbach ended the race in second, with Freddie Rahmer coming from eighth for third. Stutts and Steve Buckwalter completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Etters' Pat Cannon, Dillsburg's Anthony Macri, Dylan Cisney, York's Chase Dietz and Devon Borden.

In the companion 25-lap super-late-model feature, Jeff Rine raced to the $5,075 victory.

Rine's 113th career Selinsgrove win came after a pass of Jim Bernheisel with the white flag waving. Bernheisel, who led the first 23 laps, finished second with Dover's Gene Knaub, York's Rick Eckert, and Dylan Yoder in the top five.

Sweet takes Outlaws win at Lernerville: Brad Sweet earned $25,000 for his World of Outlaws 410 sprint victory on Tuesday at Lernerville Speedway in Butler County in the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup XXX.

The 40-lap victory in western Pennsylvania was Sweet's 14th win of the season. The Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts No. 49 started third, took the lead on the 12th lap and crossed the stripe with a massive margin of victory at 5.381-seconds.

Donny Schatz took second, followed by Aaron Reutzel, David Gravel and James McFadden. Hanover's Logan Schuchart was sixth, followed by Carson Macedo, Tim Shaffer, Christopher Bell and Sheldon Haudenschild. Brock Zearfoss was 12th, Lucas Wolfe was 16th and Hanover's Jacob Allen was 17th.

Local Lernerville favorite Sye Lynch, a 23-year-old from Apollo, entered the feature with a perfect night under his belt. He had set quick time, won his heat and dominated the dash to put the No. 42 on the pole. Lynch ultimately ended up 15th.,

The Outlaws next travel to central Pennsylvania for another matchup vs. the Pennsylvania Posse. Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County will host the Summer Nationals, kicking off on Friday night and offering a $20,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

