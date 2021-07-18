WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING: Freddie Rahmer races to $6,000 sprint win at Williams Grove

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Freddie Rahmer raced to his second Williams Grove Speedway 410 sprint win of the season in Friday’s “Outlaw Tune-Up” race.

Rahmer’s 15th career win at the Cumberland County track was worth $6,000.

Racing under the Outlaws qualifying procedures, Rahmer lined up second for the start of the race, with Dylan Cisney who was riding a perfect streak of fast time, a heat win and a dash win, on the pole. Cisney grabbed the lead at the start, but only led for three laps before crashing in the first turn. Cisney was not injured, but turned the lead over to Rahmer, who would lead the remainder of the 25-lap race.

Lucas Wolfe fended off Lance Dewease to finish second, followed by T.J. Stutts and Dover’s Alan Krimes in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Skylar Gee, York’s Chase Dietz, Thomasville’s Chad Trout, Tyler Ross and Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell.

A nasty front-stretch crash at the start of the 358 sprint feature saw Justin Foster suffer a mild concussion. Rain hit the speedway as the crash scene was being cleared and the feature had to be postponed.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Hardy leads way at Trailway: Kyle Hardy won the Junior Eckert Memorial Race for the super late models Friday at Trailway Speedway in Adams County.

Hardy’s win came over Max Blair, with Gregg Satterlee, Newberrytown’s Jason Covert and Dylan Yoder in the top five.

Dale Hollidge won the Mid-Atlantic Modified feature.

King's Royal races go to Courtney, Larson: Rain at Eldora, Ohio, saw the World of Outlaws lose several shows during the week.

Carson Macedo won Wednesday before rain washed out the Thursday and Friday porgrams. That set up both the make-up of last year’s COVID-postponed 2020 King’s Royal and this year’s 2021 King’s Royal for Saturday. Both $175,000-to-win events were held on the same day.

In the afternoon portion of the show, Tyler Courtney raced to the victory in a tight four-car battle. Apparent second-place finisher David Gravel came up light in post-race inspection, turning the spot over to local racer Danny Dietrich. Daryn Pittman was third, with Bill Balog and Sheldon Haudenschild in the top five. Brock Zearfoss was 14th and Hanover's Logan Schuchart 18th.

In the second King's Royal of the day, Kyle Larson drove to the win over Haudenschild, with Macedo, Courtney and Brad Sweet in the top five. Hanover's Jacob Allen was ninth, Dietrich was 10th, Brent Marks was 11th, Zearfoss was 22nd and Schuchart was 23rd.

Rain: Rain wiped out the Saturday racing action in the region.

