WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: Tyler Ross drives to $5,000 triumph at Lincoln Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Tyler Ross raced to his second Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint victory of the season on Saturday evening.

Ross’ flag-to-flag triumph in the 30-lap race at the Adams County track was worth $5,000.

Jim Siegel chased Ross to the finish, with Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. and Hanover’s Tim Wagaman II next in line. Brandon Rahmer won a hotly contested, four-car battle to secure the fifth spot.

Following Rahmer in the top 10 were Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Freddie Rahmer, Dover’s Alan Krimes, York’s Bradley Howard and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody.

York’s Brett Strickler took measure of his younger brother, Jordan Strickler, to win the 20-lap 358 sprint feature. Brett Strickler started sixth and took the lead from his brother on the fifth lap. They raced to the finish in those positions, with Zane Rudisill in third.

Matt Findley and Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub completed the top five in the nonstop race. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh, Tyler Esh, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, Wyatt Hinkle and Zachery Cool.

Jimmy Combs bested Roland Brown and Joe Brown to win the classic-car feature.

OTHER WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING

Dillsburg’s Macri wins at Port Royal: Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri raced to his third Port Royal Speedway 410 sprint win of the season on Saturday.

Macri’s $4,000 win at the Juniata County facility came with a late-race pass of second-place finisher Lucas Wolfe.

Logan Wagner finished third, with Dylan Cisney and Jeff Halligan in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Kody Lehman, Steve Buckwalter, Trenton Sheaffer, A.J. Flick and Tyler Walton.

Jeff Rine won the super-late-model feature over Dylan Yoder, Dillan Stake, Colton Flinner and Gary Stuhler.

Trent Brenneman was the limited-late-model winner over Andrew Yoder, Steve Shoemaker, Ryan Zook and Barry Miller.

Herr finishes first at BAPS: Frankie Herr topped Kenny Edkin to win the super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County on Saturday.

Herr grabbed the lead from Edkin on the eighth of 25 laps. Tony Jackson finished third, with Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Brogue’s Tyler Wolford in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were John Edkin, Chase Gutshall, Russ Mitten, Matt Ondek and Troy Rhome.

Jed Latshaw was the limited-late-model winner over Randy Stoudt, with Chuck Shultz, Devon Frey and Ben Whitaker in the top five.

York’s Sam Rial won the extreme-stock feature over Hunter Fulton, Dover’s Austin Hogue, Wellsville’s Michael Goodwin and Tim Berkheimer.

Mark Smith excels at Selinsgrove: Mark Smith raced to the win in Selinsgrove Speedway’s 360 sprint race on Saturday evening.

Smith passed Etters’ Pat Cannon with two laps remaining after a battle between the track’s two leading limited-sprint winners. Cannon finished second at the Snyder County track, followed by Jason Shultz, Derek Locke and Michael Walter II in the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Devon Borden, Josh Weller, Jordan Thomas, Adam Carberry and Alex Bright.

Garrett Bard won the 305 sprint feature over Nick Sweikart, Kassidy Kreitz, Derek Hauck and Dominic Melair.

Hanover’s Schuchart second in Outlaws feature: The World of Outlaws raced Saturday at Wilmot, Wisconsin, in 410 sprint action, with point leader Brad Sweet winning a heated battle with Hanover’s Logan Schuchart to score the win.

Following the top two were Donny Schatz, James McFadden and Aaron Reutzel. Brock Zearfoss finished ninth and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 20th.

Schuerenberg, Bayston take All Star victories: Hunter Schuerenberg opened the All Star weekend with a win at Stateline Speedway in New York state.

Schuerenberg’s win came over Zeb Wise, Justrin Peck, Paul McMahan and Cory Eliason. Kyle Reinhardt was 14th.

On Saturday at Sharon, Ohio, Spencer Bayston picked up the win over Eliason, with Bill Balog, Danny Dietrich and Tyler Courtney in the top five. Brent Marks was sixth and Reinhardt was 19th.

Rainout: Friday's shows at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County and Trailway Speedway in Adams County were rained out.

