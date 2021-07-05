Brent Marks wins Speedweek finale at Selinsgrove, but Danny Dietrich takes overall crown

STAFF REPORT

SELINSGROVE – One of the largest crowds in recent history flocked to Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday night for the final night of Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek.

They witnessed a tight duel between Brent Marks of Myerstown, Lebanon County, and Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg, Adams County. They entered the 30-lap Opperman-Bogar-Heintzelman Memorial for the 410 sprint cars as the top two Speedweek point leaders.

Marks secured the lead late in the race after exchanging multiple slide jobs with Dietrich and took the checkered flag and the $7,500 winner’s share. Dietrich, however, grabbed the overall Speedweek championship, the second of his career. Only 50 points separated Dietrich and Marks entering Sunday’s finale.

Marks ended the eight-race series with a total of three wins and a second-place points finish. It was also his second sprint win of the year at the Snyder County track.

Anthony Macri of Dillsburg was the night’s fast qualifier over the 33-car field with a lap time of 16.923 seconds. Blane Heimbach of Selinsgrove earned a $600 bonus as the race’s hard charger.

At the checkered flag, Marks was victorious by just two second over Dietrich. Rico Abreu was credited with third when Kyle Reinhardt’s car was disqualified for being under weight. Lance Dewease and ninth-place starter Justin Peck rounded out the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Logan Wagner, Paul McMahan, Lucas Wolfe, Pat Cannon and Matt Campbell.

Garrett Bard won his second 20-lap 305 sprint feature of the season at the track. Derek Hauck was second, followed by Nick Sweigart, Doug Dodson and Mike Alleman.

Selinsgrove Speedway provided information for this report.