WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING: Lance Dewease wins Pa. Speedweek 'Crown Jewel,' earns $15,000

Lance Dewease raced to victory in the Mitch Smith Memorial Race Friday evening at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County.

Dewease’s win in the “Crown Jewel” of Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek was worth $15,000.

Dewease started second and trailed pole-sitter Matt Campbell of Fawn Grove for the first 10 laps of the 30-lap 410 sprint feature before taking control.

Once in front, Dewease maintained control to the finish. Danny Dietrich raced to second, with Justin Peck, Ryan Smith and Lucas Wolfe in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Daryn Pittman, race hard-charger Paul McMahan (who started 20th), Mike Wagner, Rico Abreu and Brent Marks, who came from the back twice after incidents.

Saturday’s Speedweek show at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County was rained out, as was Thursday’s Speedweek program at Hagerstown Speedway in northern Maryland.

Rain also claimed Saturday shows at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County and the United States Auto Club East Coast 360 wingless sprints program at New Egypt, New Jersey.

Lincoln Speedway in Adams County did manage to race Saturday, with Chandler Pagnotta winning the legends feature.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Sweet sweeps Outlaws: Brad Sweet swept the World of Outlaws weekend at Cedar Lake, Wisconsin.

Friday, Sweet won over Carson Macedo, Aaron Reutzel, Sheldon Haudenschild and Jason Sides. Brock Zearfoss was 10th, with Hanover drivers Logan Schuchart in 13th and Jacob Allen 14th.

Saturday, Sweet was again the winner over Macedo, with Giovanni Scelzi, Schuchart and David Gravel in the top five. Allen was 10th and Zearfoss was 16th.

Owings leads way at Trailway: Steve Owings won his second race in a row in 358 sprint action at Trailway Speedway in Adams County on Friday.

Owings’ win came over David Holbrook, with York’s Kyle Rohrbaugh, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith and Cody Fletcher in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Nat Tuckey, Mike Bittinger, Tim McClelland, Steven Kisamore and Steve Wilbur.

Duke triumphs at Clinton County: Ken Duke Jr. won the 305 sprint feature at Clinton County Speedway on Friday.

Robbie Bectley, Derek Hauck, Jared Zionkawski and John Welp completed the top five.

