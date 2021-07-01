NASCAR star Kyle Larson wins at Port Royal for his second straight Pa. Speedweek win

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Kyle Larson raced to his second consecutive Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek feature win on Wednesday evening at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County.

Larson's $7,000 win in the 30-lap 410 sprint feature was his 10th career victory in the local series. The NASCAR star is the defending Pennsylvania Speedweek champion, but will not race a full Speedweek schedule this summer because of his NASCAR Cup Series commitments.

Larson also won Tuesday night at Grandview Speedway in Berks County and was third on Monday at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County.

On Wednesday at the Port, Dillsburg's Anthony Macri grabbed the early race lead from the pole position, but was knocked from competition when a slower car spun into his path on the seventh lap. Macri struck the spinning car and then flipped over, ending his night. He was not injured.

That turned the lead over to Lucas Wolfe, who paced the field for a number of laps before a heated three-way battle for second place caught up to him. Larson was at the front of that group after starting seventh.

Larson edged ahead of Wolfe at the line on the 27th lap, but Wolfe was back in front on the 28th lap. Larson then got back by Wolfe to lead the final two laps.

Lance Dewease got to second and was alongside Larson on the final lap, but had to settle for the runner-up spot, with Danny Dietrich in third. Wolfe slipped to fourth, with Rico Abreu completing the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Jeff Halligan, Mike Wagner, Freddie Rahmer, Paul McMahan and Logan Wagner.

Macri salvaged his night with the win in the United Racing Club 360 sprint feature. He earned $2,000.

Mark Smith finished second, followed by Jason Shultz, Adam Carberry and Ryan Smith in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Derek Locke, Etters' Pat Cannon, Ryan Kissinger, Ryan Taylor and Dallas Schott.

